HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for price offers is August 5.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons for September 16-30, October 1-15, October 16-31 and November 1-15, the same periods as sought in Tuesday's tender.

Jordan has also issued a separate purchase tender seeking 120,000 tons of animal feed barley, closing on August 6.

