SHELL Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) has completed the turnaround maintenance on the Bonga Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, leading to resumption of production at Nigeria’s premier deepwater field on March 6.

According to a statement by the company, the project was delivered 11 days ahead of schedule and without any safety incident. This actually reinforced SNEPCo’s longstanding commitment to operational excellence and asset integrity.

Commenting on the development SNEPCo Managing Director Ronald Adams said that completing the turnaround safely and ahead of schedule was a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the firm’s Nigerian workforce and the helpful support of its partners.

“The achievement not only secures the long-term integrity of the Bonga FPSO, but also positions us strongly for the successful delivery of the Bonga North project, which will leverage the improved reliability of the FPSO,” he said.

“The exercise which began on February 1, 2026, highlights SNEPCo’s leading role in advancing deep water expertise in Nigeria.

“Of the 55 companies involved in the execution, 43 were wholly Nigerian. Additionally, eight of the 12 international service providers maintain operational bases in Nigeria, contributing to knowledge transfer and increased local investments.”fshore during the turnaround, with over 95 per cent being Nigerians involved in maintenance, engineering, operations, inspection and construction. Thousands more supported activities from onshore locations, reflecting the depth of Nigerian capability in offshore oil and gas operations,” statement by the company read.

The SNEPCo managing director acknowledged the support of several stakeholders towards the successful execution of the exercise, including the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and partners.

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