ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast a period of humid mornings and varying cloud cover through Saturday, with chances of light rainfall and blowing dust across the country.

The week begins on Tuesday with morning mist and a probability of light showers in western and southern areas. Fresh northwesterly winds may stir up sand, reducing visibility inland, while seas remain moderate to rough. Wednesday follows a similar pattern, becoming dusty at times with light daytime rain along the coast and stronger winds reaching 50 km/hr.

Conditions will settle on Thursday, remaining fair to partly cloudy despite occasional blowing dust. By Friday, morning humidity returns with a chance of mist and light rain over islands and coastal regions. The period concludes on Saturday with fair weather and lighter winds, as sea conditions subside to slight across both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.