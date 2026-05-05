ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the weather in the UAE over the next five days will be fair in general and partly cloudy eastward by afternoon with gradual increase in temperatures.

In its waether forecast from Tuesday, 5 May 2026 to Saturday, 9 May 2026, the NCM expects:

Weather: Fair in general and partly cloudy eastward by afternoon – gradual increase in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly becoming Southeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.

Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday

Weather: Humid over some coastal areas – Fair in general – Clouds appear eastward by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly becoming Southeasterly winds, and fresh at times, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday

Weather: Fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly becoming Southeasterly winds, and fresh at times, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Friday

Weather: Fair in general – A slight and gradual decrease in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, and fresh at times especially over the sea, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate, may become rough by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.

Saturday

Weather: Fair in general and dusty at times.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, and fresh at times especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand over land, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.