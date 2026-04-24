ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast generally stable weather across the UAE from Friday until 28 April, with a gradual rise in temperatures and periods of fresh winds.

Conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy on most days, with occasional cloud formation in eastern areas and increased cloud cover over coastal and island regions on Sunday.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times and causing blowing dust, while sea conditions will vary from slight to moderate, turning rough at times, particularly in the Arabian Gulf.

Temperatures are set to rise progressively early next week, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions expected at times, especially in northern areas.