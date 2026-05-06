AMMAN — April witnessed unusual climate pattern for the Kingdom, with relatively cool and moderate spring weather prevailing across most regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Tuesday.

The department attributed the conditions to the influence of a high-pressure system accompanied at times by relatively cold and moist air masses, in addition to periods of atmospheric instability, JMD said in a statement.

Data showed temperatures falling below seasonal averages in most parts of the Kingdom.

At Amman City Airport, the monthly average temperature stood at 16.5°C, around 0.8°C below the long-term average, reflecting milder conditions throughout the month, JMD noted.

The highest temperature recorded at the airport reached 32°C on April 17, while the lowest dropped to 6.8°C on April 7.

Nationwide, the highest temperature was recorded in Deir Alla at 39°C, while Shoubak registered the Kingdom’s lowest temperature at -2°C on April 22.

Rainfall levels also exceeded expected averages, where Amman Civil Airport recorded 17.7 millimetres (mm) of rainfall during April, equivalent to around 7 per cent of the total seasonal average, exceeding the typical rate for the month of 3 per cent.

The highest rainfall total was recorded in Rabba in Karak Governorate, where precipitation reached 38.5mm, representing about 12 per cent of its seasonal average and surpassing normal April levels.

Monthly temperatures across most regions were between 0.2°C and 1.3°C below average, with the exception of the central Jordan Valley and Aqaba, which recorded a slight increase of around 0.3°C above normal levels.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

