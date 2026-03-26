AMMAN — The unstable weather system is expected to deepen on Thursday as a cold and humid air mass moves in, bringing a further drop in temperatures and widespread rainfall across most regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast on Wednesday.

Periods of heavy rain are likely, accompanied by thunder and hail, increasing the risk of rising water levels in valleys and low-lying areas, including Aqaba and the Dead Sea, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

There is also a chance of brief light snowfall over the highest southern mountain peaks early Thursday, while strong westerly winds with gusts reaching up to 60 kilometres per hours are expected to add to hazardous conditions, added the JMD.

Conditions are expected to ease gradually on Friday, with a slight rise in temperatures and lingering showers in western regions before rainfall weakens later in the day.

A further modest increase in temperatures is expected on Saturday, with relatively cold conditions persisting across most regions and milder weather in low-lying areas.

Also on Wednesday, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) warned of the expected weather conditions over the coming days, urging the public to exercise maximum caution and follow safety guidelines.

The PSD stressed the importance of staying away from flood channels, valleys and low-lying areas, and avoiding any attempt to cross waterlogged roads regardless of water depth, according to Petra.

It also urged people to move immediately to higher and safer ground if floodwaters rise.

The PSD further warned against approaching water bodies or dams during flash floods, while calling on drivers to be extra careful due to reduced visibility caused by fog over highlands and dust in Badia areas.

The directorate also urged residents to secure loose objects that could be blown away by strong winds and to use heating devices safely while ensuring proper ventilation inside homes.

The PSD stressed its readiness to respond to emergencies and called on citizens to contact the emergency number 911 when needed.

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