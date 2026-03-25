AMMAN — The weather on Wednesday is expected to be relatively cold across most regions of Jordan and relatively warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with clouds at various altitudes, the Jordan Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday.

The Kingdom will gradually be affected by a strong state of atmospheric instability, with increasing cloud cover and rainfall expected to begin in southern areas, including Aqaba, before extending to several regions, including Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Rainfall is forecast to be heavy at times, accompanied by thunder and hail, which may lead to flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, including Aqaba and the Dead Sea. Winds will be westerly to northwesterly, moderate to active.

During the night, the Kingdom will be affected by a cold and moist air mass associated with a low-pressure system, bringing cold, cloudy conditions with intermittent rain in the north and centre, gradually extending to other regions.

Rainfall is expected to be heavy at times, especially in western areas, accompanied by thunder and hail.

On Thursday, temperatures will drop noticeably as the cold air mass persists, with cold, cloudy and rainy conditions across most regions. Heavy rainfall is expected at times, raising the risk of flash floods and rising water levels in valleys and low-lying areas.

In the early morning hours, there is a chance of light snowfall mixed with rain over high southern mountain peaks, particularly in the Sharah Mountains, for a short period.

On Friday, temperatures will rise slightly, with cold and partly to mostly cloudy conditions and intermittent rainfall in western regions. Rainfall is expected to gradually ease by evening, with winds also subsiding.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing announced the activation of medium-level emergency operations and heightened readiness of personnel, equipment and emergency teams across the Kingdom from Wednesday through Friday, in light of the expected weather conditions.

The ministry said that the decision comes as the Kingdom is set to be affected by unstable weather and a low-pressure system accompanied by heavy thunderstorms and a risk of flash floods.

It added that public works directors in governorates have been authorised to increase emergency levels to maximum depending on local conditions, in coordination with the ministry’s central operations room and emergency directorate.

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