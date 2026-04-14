FUJAIRAH: H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised the importance of investing in advanced technology and scientific innovation to build a competitive, knowledge-based digital economy.

Speaking at the Majlis Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi during a session titled "The AI Race: From Optical Chips to Economic Power", H.H. Sheikh Mohammed noted that Fujairah’s leadership remains committed to supporting projects that enhance the UAE's global standing in artificial intelligence.

The session featured Professor Hoda Alkhzaimi, Strategic Advisor in Economics and Investment at NYU Abu Dhabi, and Dr Kanish Al Qubaisi, an Emirati researcher in advanced technology. Discussions focused on the rapid development of AI-linked semiconductor technology and optical computing, and how these tools have evolved from research labs into significant drivers of global industrial and economic influence.

Dr Al Qubaisi presented his innovative project involving an electro-optical chip that uses laser light to accelerate AI and machine learning calculations while maintaining high energy efficiency. Professor Alkhzaimi added that digital sovereignty requires integrated strategies combining scientific innovation with infrastructure development.

The event was attended by officials, specialists, and youth, including UAE astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori and Dr Sulaiman Al Jassim, Chairman of the University of Fujairah.