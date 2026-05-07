ROX, a premium automotive manufacturer specialising in intelligent new energy vehicle, has announced a strategic agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group to establish the Middle East’s first Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre for luxury vehicles.

The decision, announced at the Make it in the Emirates 2026 forum in Abu Dhabi, supports the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for intelligent manufacturing and exports, said a WAM news agency report.

As a global AI technology company, ROX integrates advanced new energy technologies with the UAE’s distinctive approach to luxury and outdoor lifestyles.

The brand has emerged as a strong contender in the luxury all-terrain SUV segment across the UAE and wider MENA region. With KEZAD Group’s world-class industrial infrastructure and multimodal logistics network, ROX will develop a benchmark project for high-end intelligent automotive manufacturing in the Middle East, it said.

According to the plan, the Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre is set to begin operations in the second half of 2026, with a target annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles by 2030, with the potential to contribute up to 10% to the UAE’s Operation 300Bn initiative. Once operational, it will support vehicle production and export across the Middle East and global markets through scalable, intelligent manufacturing capabilities.

“Through our agreement with KEZAD Group, we are bringing advanced AI manufacturing capabilities to Abu Dhabi and helping position the emirates as a globally connected manufacturing and export hub, supporting a broader supply chain around our manufacturing footprint and regional expansion,” said Jarvis, Founder and CEO of ROX. “We are shaping an AI-driven industrial ecosystem in Abu Dhabi that evolves alongside the UAE’s long-term development ambitions.”

“Our agreement with ROX reflects KEZAD’s continued role in enabling industrial growth by attracting high-quality investments into Abu Dhabi. As global supply chains evolve, KEZAD provides businesses with the infrastructure, connectivity, and regulatory environment required to scale efficiently and compete internationally,” said Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group.

The Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre marks another key milestone in ROX’s long-term development in the UAE, following the establishment of its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi and its regional parts hub in Dubai.

From strategic headquarters positioning and aftersales infrastructure to intelligent manufacturing capabilities, ROX is building an integrated industrial system anchored in Abu Dhabi, connecting the full value chain across the MENA region and strengthening the global competitiveness of “Made in the Emirates, Made for the World”.

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