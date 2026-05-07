DTEK.ai, a UAE provider of AI and machine learning solutions for enterprises, and Adnoc Distribution have signed a strategic agreement to deploy SWIFT, an AI-powered self-checkout solution, across Oasis by Adnoc convenience stores in the UAE.

Announced at Make it in the Emirates, the initiative aims to transform retail checkout experiences using computer vision and machine learning to enable grab-and-go shopping.

SWIFT reduces average checkout times by more than 60%, allowing customers to complete purchases in under 30 seconds through instant product recognition, payment, and exit.

The rollout supports Adnoc Distribution’s broader AI-driven transformation strategy focused on improving performance, precision, and productivity, while enhancing customer satisfaction, which currently stands at 97%.

The deployment will begin at 50 locations in Q2 2026, with plans for wider expansion across the company’s retail network.

Following a successful pilot that improved checkout speed and customer flow during peak hours, the partnership marks a significant step in scaling AI-enabled retail innovation across the UAE.

Sanad Yaghi, CEO of DTEK.ai, said: “We saw a clear opportunity in the market where checkout technologies had not evolved to match the pace of today’s shoppers. By combining speed, accuracy, and seamless design, SWIFT enables retailers like adnoc Distribution, the UAE’s number one mobility and convenience retailer, to deliver faster, smarter, and more human-centric shopping experiences, elevating the customer experience across Oasis by Adnoc, an iconic homegrown retail destination rooted in the UAE.”

Bader Al Lamki, CEO, Adnoc Distribution, said: "Our collaboration with DTEK.ai marks a key moment as we accelerate our transformation into an AI-native mobility and convenience leader. By deploying UAE-made and customer-centric technologies like SWIFT, we are supporting the UAE’s national economy through local manufacturing and in-country value, while delivering seamless convenience and efficiencies that drive long-term profitability. As an organisation that is AI-first by design and AI-native at scale, we are focused on driving performance, precision, and productivity across our operations. As we continue to evolve our Oasis by Adnoc stores into next-generation, digitally enabled retail destinations, AI is playing a foundational role in shaping a future-ready network built around smarter experiences and operational excellence.”

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