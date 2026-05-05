Silal Group, the UAE's leading agri-food technology group, presented its advanced AI-powered ESG platform, ‘Zero’, developed by global sustainability technology provider, Olive Gaea, during Make it in the Emirates 2026.

The launch marks a major milestone in Silal Group’s commitment to embedding ESG principles across its operations while contributing to the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy. The AI-powered platform significantly strengthens Silal Group's ESG rating positioning and enhances investor transparency, while also bolstering the Group's internal governance and reporting mandate.

Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, said: "At Silal Group, we embed sustainability into every facet of our operations in line with our ongoing commitment to the UAE’s vision for sustainable development. Our partnership with Olive Gaea demonstrates shared priorities to drive and champion environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance excellence through this pioneering platform."

"Zero enables us to significantly advance our efforts to nurture a healthy community, diversify food sources, and contribute robustly to the UAE’s food security agenda while ensuring a positive and enduring impact for all our stakeholders—our employees, farmers, communities, and the environment," he added.

Powered by Olive Gaea's cutting-edge AI architecture, ‘Zero’ delivers real-time intelligence through dynamic dashboards and KPI tracking, thereby providing a clear, auditable single source of truth for all ESG data. It represents a significant leap forward in corporate sustainability management.

Olive Gaea Co-founder & CEO Vivek Tripathi said: "We are honoured to partner with Silal, a strategic force in the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future. Zero by Olive Gaea enables the convergence of digital transformation and sustainability, equipping organizations with the intelligence needed to drive meaningful, measurable environmental action."

"Silal’s leadership in embracing both sustainability and digital transformation sets a powerful example in the region," he stated.

Leveraging machine learning for intelligent data validation and anomaly detection, it is designed to fully automate ESG data collection, carbon tracking, and comprehensive sustainability reporting across all of Silal Group's subsidiaries, transforming complex data into actionable, sustainability-focused impact, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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