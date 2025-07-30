GWC, a provider of logistics and supply chain solutions in Qatar, and Qatar Airways have signed a five-year service agreement, renewing their partnership. GWC has been the logistics service provider for Qatar Airways and its affiliates, including MATAR and Qatar Duty Free.

The agreement will continue to provide integrated logistics services, including import/export handling, customs clearance, warehousing and distribution, inventory management, and document storage.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director, said: “This renewed agreement with Qatar Airways reflects the strength of Qatar national institutions working together to achieve excellence on a global stage. At GWC, we are proud to support the operations of the World’s Best Airline with world-class logistics solutions rooted in innovation, efficiency, and reliability. Our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways is a testament to our shared values and our unwavering commitment to Qatar’s continued progress and global connectivity.”

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to renew our long-standing partnership with GWC. This agreement strengthens our operational capabilities and supports our continued global growth. By working together, we remain committed to delivering world-class services across a broad range of functions, guided by our shared pursuit of excellence.”

Syed Maaz, GWC Chief Commercial Officer, said: “This partnership reflects the very best of Qatari ambition and capability. To serve a world-renowned airline like Qatar Airways is a responsibility we take immense pride in. This renewed agreement is not only an extension of services – it’s a renewed promise to uphold the gold standard of logistics that supports a globally admired aviation brand, every day.”

