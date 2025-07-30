Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, has officially received a licence from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to store medical devices and supplies at its new facility dedicated to cold chain logistics.

The new warehouse is part of the company’s newly built logistics hub, developed exclusively for Four Winds Saudi Arabia on a 10,000-sq-m site, said the company in a statement.

This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to improving the efficiency of pharmaceutical supply chains, applying world-class logistics standards, and adhering to national, regional, and international healthcare regulations, it added.

Four Winds Saudi Arabia CEO Nizar Al Mani said: "Receiving the SFDA license for our new medical storage facility marks a strategic advancement in our journey. It enables us to store and transport medical devices and supplies in full compliance with the Kingdom’s highest regulatory and health standards."

"Four Winds reinforces its vital role in supporting the healthcare system and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 by strengthening the country’s medical supply chains," he stated.

"Four Winds operates a specialized company focused on healthcare logistics services, including storage, distribution, import, and export, in addition to comprehensive solutions such as thermal packaging and global GPS tracking. Undoubtedly, this new warehouse license will positively impact healthcare logistics services in Saudi Arabia by integrating the latest tech innovations aligned with relevant regulatory frameworks," he added.

