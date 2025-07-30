Muscat – Oman’s trade balance recorded a surplus of RO2.454bn by the end of May 2025. This represents a sharp 38.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, when the surplus stood at RO3.989bn.

Preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated a 9.6% decline in the total value of commodity exports, which fell to RO9.639bn by the end of May 2025, down from RO10.659bn during the corresponding period in 2024.

The decrease is primarily attributed to a 15.2% drop in oil and gas exports, which totalled RO6.315bn by the end of May 2025, compared to RO7.444bn in the same period of 2024.

In contrast, non-oil commodity exports saw a notable 7.2% increase, reaching RO2.701bn, up from RO2.521bn during the same period in 2024.

However, re-exports from Oman recorded a 10.3% decline, amounting to RO623mn by the end of May 2025, compared to RO695mn in the corresponding period of 2024.

The data also revealed a 7.7% rise in the total value of commodity imports into Oman, which reached RO7.185bn by the end of May 2025, up from RO6.670bn in the same period of 2024.

The United Arab Emirates topped the list of destinations for Oman’s non-oil exports by the end of May 2025, with exports totalling RO485mn – a 22.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The UAE also remained the leading destination for Omani re-exports, valued at RO248mn, and was the top source of imports into Oman, with goods worth RO1.651bn.

Saudi Arabia ranked second for non-oil exports, receiving goods worth RO451mn, followed by India at RO280mn.

In terms of re-exports, Iran came second with RO109mn, followed by Saudi Arabia with RO45mn.

As for countries exporting to Oman, Kuwait ranked second with exports valued at RO731mn, followed by the People’s Republic of China at RO698mn.

