Oman: In an extraordinary display of medical expertise, a multi-disciplinary team at Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, successfully intervened and saved a 43-year-old man from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest without any brain damage.

The patient had been experiencing chest pain since morning and within minutes of collapsing, was rushed to the hospital. Upon arrival, the patient had no pulse or breathing. The emergency department team initiated high-quality Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for a full 15 minutes until signs of life returned. Once stabilized, the patient was connected to a ventilator for breathing support.

Further investigations revealed a massive heart attack, and preparations were made for emergency procedures. However, an unexpected life-threatening irregular heart rhythm occurred, requiring immediate defibrillation and medication to regularize the heart rhythm.

After stabilizing, the patient underwent an emergency coronary angiogram, revealing multiple critical artery lesions. Under the leadership of Dr. Meher Ali and the cardiology team, an emergency procedure successfully placed three stents to address the blockages and restore blood flow. Post-procedure, the patient faced challenges, including pulmonary edema and acute kidney injury. The nephrology team, along with the ICU staff, provided specialized care. After 48 hours of ventilation, the patient improved remarkably, showing no neurological deficits.

Cardiovascular diseases are known to be the leading cause of death globally, with 17.9 million lives lost globally each year due to the condition. Among these fatalities, 85% resulted from heart attacks and strokes. Commenting on the case, Dr. Dilip Abdul Khadar- Medical Director (Medical Services), Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital said, "Every revived heartbeat in this case echoes our commitment to immediate and comprehensive cardiac care. At Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, we embrace the transformative power of swift intervention and collaborative efforts in cardiology. In this remarkable case, our team's unwavering dedication ensured that critical moments were met with precision, from the out-of-hospital resuscitation to the emergency PCI and ongoing ICU care. This success story reflects our steadfast pursuit of excellence, providing not just treatment, but the highest standard of care for a resilient cardiac future.”

Dr Meher Ali, Senior Consultant – Cardiology, Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital said “Cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest often leads to a grim prognosis and is at high risk for brain damage due to delayed arrival at the hospital and the initiation of CPR. However, in this exceptional case, the prompt transfer of the patient by his friends, coupled with collaborative medical intervention, including CPR and emergency PCI by the Emergency Department and cardiology team, followed by outstanding care in the Intensive Care Unit, played a pivotal role in ensuring this patient's remarkable recovery. It underscores the critical importance of swift action and collaborative care in achieving positive outcomes, even in seemingly dire situations.”

The team led by Dr. Meher Ali, included Dr. Sharique Ahmed (Specialist Cardiologist), Dr. Rajagopal (Specialist Anaesthesiologist), Dr. Arsha Alias (ED Physician), Dr. Lekha Gopal (Head-Dept of Anaesthesiology), Dr. Mohammed Farooq Ahmed (Specialist Nephrologist), the ED nurses, ICU nurses, and duty doctors.

This successful intervention exemplifies the Aster Royal Al Raffah hospital’s commitment to pioneering medical practices and delivering unparalleled care in critical cardiac emergencies. The hospital remains dedicated to pushing boundaries, ensuring that every heartbeat receives the precision and expertise it deserves, reinforcing its promise of a healthier cardiac future.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 34 hospitals, 131 clinics, 502 pharmacies* and 251 labs and patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have 33,904 dedicated staff including 4,201 doctors and 9,763 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

*Including 226 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster

