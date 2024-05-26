Doha, Qatar: The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé embodies an emotional statement from every perspective. The sporty, elegant two-door unites proportions typical of a coupé with the modern design language of Mercedes-Benz, whose aesthetic soul is shaped by the design philosophy of Sensual Purity. This creates a sculptural appearance for the CLE Coupé, which is characterised by flowing surfaces with seamless transitions.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé is available at Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, at its showroom on Salwa Road.

Exterior of the new CLE Coupé

Progressive sportiness extends in the form of a line flowing from the striking front section with a deep-faced bonnet to the powerful rear end. The elegant appearance is rounded off by radiant highlights such as the intelligent DIGITAL LIGHT, the two-part rear lights and chrome trim parts.

With its long, low-facing bonnet, short overhangs and low-positioned radiator grille, the striking front end is highly impressive. The A-shaped grille cutout with three-dimensional chrome-plated Mercedes-Benz pattern makes for a brilliant finish.

Intelligent and adaptive – the DIGITAL LIGHT constantly adapts the road lighting to the lighting conditions, the traffic situation, the road surface and the weather for you. For a safe and relaxed driving experience

The new frameless rear design appears perfectly shaped with its modern two-piece rear lights. The chrome trim elements on the diffuser as well as separate C-shaped chrome trim elements are also an expression of state-of-the-art luxury.

Interior of the new CLE Coupé

The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé features new brilliance in the digital cockpit. Progressive, sporty and intuitive. With the digital 12.3” instrument display and various display styles, you decide for yourself which information is important and how it is displayed. With fine-tuning touch control, the high-resolution 11.9-inch central display is highly impressive.

With Ambient lighting options, you create an interior according to your personal preferences or current mood. With a total of 64 colours, the ambient lighting gives you almost unlimited scope for lighting schemes, and has the right colour to match any situation.

Thanks to the legendary Burmester® 3D-Surround-Soundsystem with Dolby Atmos, you can now experience more performance and exclusivity. The high-performance speakers deliver first-class surround sound. You can specifically optimise this for the front and rear seats to intensify your listening experience.

The Multicontour seats for driver and passengers combine a wealth of adjustment options with exclusive feel-good extras. Ergonomic details allow for a perfectly matched seating position: Inflatable side cushions provide intense side holding and relaxing massages while driving.

Equipment highlights of the new CLE Coupé

The new CLE Coupé opens all doors and offers sporty and safe driving pleasure. It encompasses several equipment, including from the multimedia, assistance systems, comfort and safety categories.

MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation enables you to find your way in complex driving situations and combines the virtual world with the real one. On the central display, the technology merges graphic navigation instructions and traffic information into live images.

Besides, The new generation of MBUX offers numerous new functions, services and interaction options. Intuitively controlled by voice or touch. Seamlessly integrated into your digital life and customisable with individual display styles.

The best outlook for sporty driving pleasure and an effortlessly superior driving experience: the head-up display transforms your windscreen into an exciting digital cockpit. This means that you always have key information right in your line of sight. You can enjoy the maximum comfort with KEYLESS-GO feature, so your vehicle key may remain in your pocket. Simply grab the door handle, open the door, take your seat, press the start/stop button and drive off.

Thanks to the GUARD 360° system, you are safe all around. GUARD 360° vehicle protection Plus offers all-round monitoring of the vehicle's surroundings. You can act quickly, thanks to the anti-theft alarm system, as well as Emergency Key Deactivation. Collision detection keeps you informed via the Mercedes me app

With the DYNAMIC BODY CONTROL suspension with adjustable damping and rear axle steering, you will experience a noticeably more ride comfort and agility. The suspension thus impresses with its sporty dynamics or its high level of comfort.

Performance

The most powerful engine is the 3.0-litre straight-six (M 256 M). The combination of twin-scroll turbocharger and ISG ensures excellent power delivery without turbo lag. The exhaust ducts of three cylinders each are combined in the dual-flow exhaust manifold and only rejoin directly in front of the turbine wheel. This leads to a spontaneous build-up of boost pressure and torque as well as rapid engine response and revving at low engine speeds. The CLE 450 4MATIC (provisional figures: combined fuel consumption (WLTP): 8.6‑7.8 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions (WLTP): 196-176 g/km) develops 280 kW (381 hp) and 500 Nm of torque and thus achieves the sportiest driving performance.

The four-cylinder petrol engine (M 254) is available in two output levels at market launch: with 150 kW as the CLE 200 (WLTP: combined fuel consumption: 7.1-6.4 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 162-145 g/km)[2] and CLE 200 4MATIC (provisional figures: combined fuel consumption (WLTP): 7.5-6.7 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions (WLTP): 171-153 g/km) and with 190 kW as the CLE 300 4MATIC (WLTP: combined fuel consumption: 7.6-7.0 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 173-159 g/km)2.

The driver assistance system

The standard equipment of the CLE Coupé includes ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Assist and the parking package with reversing camera. It aids the driver by adapting the speed to slower vehicles ahead. The desired target distance can be set in several stages. The status and activity of all driving assistance systems are shown full screen in the assistance display of the driver's display.

Other driver assistance systems are part of equipment packages. The Advanced Plus package also includes Blind Spot Assist and Traffic Sign Assist. The premium package includes the parking package with 360-degree camera and DIGITAL LIGHT.

The Driving Assistance Package Plus with extended functionality

The Driving Assistance Package Plus is available as special equipment. It includes more than ten latest-generation assistance and safety systems.