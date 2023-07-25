ASQUEY announced that it had appointed ICT CONSULTANTS, a UAE based technology consulting & marketing company, as its channel partner to promote and market VSigns within its extensive business network.
“The concept of measuring overall business health, often neglected, is extremely important for entrepreneurs, business owners and senior business leaders. VSigns addresses this gap, it empowers and adds value to businesses, bringing together critical business components, produces a business health score, while identifying areas that need attention. ICT CONSULTANTS are very happy to be associated with ASQUEY, and to proliferate the use of VSigns both within & outside of its network.”, said Asad Haque, Founder & CEO, ICT CONSULTANTS.
“Leveraging ICT CONSULTANTS extensive network fits into the ASQUEY strategy of raising awareness and bringing VSigns to the SME segment. ICT are highly experienced and successful market leaders, and their validation of VSigns as a concept and product is extremely satisfying.”, said Abid Siddiqi, Co-Founder & CEO ASQUEY LLC.
VSigns
VSigns a first of its kind, comprehensive business health check system for SMEs. A proprietary software developed by experts at ASQUEY, which analyzes user provided data over 7 key vital signs of a business and produces actionable insights, dashboards, and reports. Users will benefit tremendously from knowing the health of their business, quickly, with the ability to instantaneously narrow down to the areas of concern and address them effectively. The relatively low cost of a single diagnosis makes it an attractive offering for the SMEs. VSigns complements and speeds up the work of Consultants, Auditors, Accountants, Business Owners, CEOs and CFOs. https://www.vsignsapp.com
ASQUEY
Established in 2020, ASQUEY LLC is a UAE based boutique business and management consultancy firm, backed by experienced subject matter experts, that also transforms proven proprietary concepts into user friendly, affordable, and state of the art digital products that empower businesses to grow and succeed. https://www.asquey.com
ICT Consultants
ICT Consultants are experts with proven success in building niche-technology solutions encompassing AI based platforms and representing/collaborating with state-of-the-art Tech Companies in order to focus, promote & expand the Vendor Company's business strategies, solutions in UAE, Middle East, CIS and Indian subcontinent. ICT Consultant’s highly experienced industry professionals with decades of success in sales, marketing, PR/channel management will engage and leverage it’s network of HNWI, end-Clients, SI's & Partners. http://ictconsultants.co/
