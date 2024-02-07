Bahrain – Leading architecture and engineering firm Arab Architects has been awarded two significant accolades at a ceremony organized by The Global Economics magazine, held in Dubai recently.

The award for "Most Innovative Mixed-Use Architecture Company'' was conferred upon the firm for its continuous innovation in the mixed-use Architecture field. It is testament to their innovative and ambitious designs, representing Bahrain on an international stage.

Additionally, Arab Architects received the "Most Innovative Residential High Rise Architecture Project" award for its exceptional City Centre Tower project in Bahrain's Seef District. This striking twin tower design, comprising forty-three floors each, features a blend of hotel apartments and penthouses, along with a host of exclusive amenities, redefining luxury living and functional design in the region.

The Global Economics magazine, renowned for its financial and business insight, plays a pivotal role in the international business community. It's acclaimed for its Annual Global Economics awards program, which honors exceptional performers across various financial sectors worldwide, highlighting their contributions to their respective business realms.

Since its establishment in 2005, Arab Architects has been a frontrunner in Bahrain's architectural industry. The firm is recognized for its diverse and impactful projects, which showcase their expertise in blending innovative architectural design with practical functionality. Notable projects undertaken by Arab Architects include the City Centre Towers, Waterbay, Layan, Bahrain Marina Residence, Fontana Gardens, and the Park and Wharf projects located in Bahrain Bay. These projects demonstrate their ability to create landmark structures that have significantly contributed to Bahrain's architectural landscape. Each project reflects Arab Architects' commitment to excellence, from high-rise residential buildings to commercial and retail spaces.

"These awards are reflective of Arab Architects' unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in architecture," stated Mohamed Araiqat, General Manager at Arab Architects. "They highlight our firm's significant role in shaping the architectural landscape of Bahrain."

About Arab Architects W.L.L:

Arab Architects W.L.L, founded in 2005, is a leading architecture and engineering firm in Bahrain known for its creative and quality work. The company is an ISO-certified, category 'A' consultant with the CRPEP and has a strong track record in delivering top-notch architectural and engineering solutions. Their design and local expertise has won them several awards in the past including a ‘5 star’ award in the Mixed-use Architecture category for the Waterbay project and in the Best Residential High-Rise Architecture category for City Center Twin Towers; a ‘Highly Commended’ award for the Layan project; and an award for ‘Residential High-Rise Architecture Bahrain’ for Al-Tijaria Tower.

