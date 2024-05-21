Dubai: Alef Group, the leading real estate company in the Emirate of Sharjah has concluded its participation in the Acres Real Estate Exhibition in Dubai with a strong demand for its Sharjah properties.

The event, which attracted local and international investors and real estate agents, took place at the Dubai World Trade Center from May 16 to 19, 2024.

“We are delighted to have participated in the first edition of Acres Real Estate Exhibition in Dubai. We showcased our key real estate projects, Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan, which were well-received. We are pleased with the big figures from the sales transactions, demonstrating the steady appeal of our projects,” said Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group.

Alef Group announced that it sold out 32 residential units from the Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan projects at the event.

Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan have emerged as the Emirate’s latest premier destinations for residents seeking an enhanced living experience. Situated conveniently close to Sharjah International Airport, children’s school complexes, the University of Sharjah, and Sharjah Healthcare City, these two distinguished residential and retail projects attract investors interested in upscale living.

Al Mamsha

Al Mamsha, the AED5 billion project, based in the Al Muwaileh area, will be the city’s first fully walkable community. It brings together modern living, retail, and leisure in an upscale pedestrian-friendly and tech-savvy environment. Spanning 3 million square feet, Al Mamsha is a destination that combines 3 different zones that are dedicated to buildings that contain a variety of residential units’ options and retail stores.

Hayyan

Hayyan, a AED3.5-billion development is spanning about 8.7 million square feet includes 1,882 villa units distributed over three different areas. The project, comprising 80,000 square feet of organic edible crops and more than 40,000 green trees, enhances the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah to achieve a sustainable green environment with globally applicable environmental standards.

Hayyan represents a unique experience of forming the green heart of Sharjah. The project includes the largest swimming lake in the emirate, open spaces with football, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, a gymnasium, and 6 km of running and cycling tracks. Multiple options of restaurants, cafes, and a gym to provide its residents with integrated facilities overlooking the lake. In essence, Hayyan offers an integrated and exceptional experience combining nature, green spaces, modern facilities, and various services that meet all needs in one place.

