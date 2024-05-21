Abu Dhabi-UAE: PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, in collaboration with the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has concluded its first-ever Executive Leadership in Healthcare Management Programme under its commitment to fostering the next generation of healthcare leaders in the UAE.

A total of 27 Emiratis completed the intensive three-month programme which was tailored and co-designed for PureHealth leaders by the RCSI team alongside subject matter experts from PureHealth Group. The programme was launched in line with PureHealth’s strategic Emiratisation goals and efforts to support Emirati talent development. The Executive Leaders represent a new cohort of highly capable leaders provided with world-class development opportunities to support the long-term sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Corporate Officer, PureHealth said: “By investing in the nation’s most valuable asset, human capital, PureHealth is identifying and nurturing the future Emirati leaders who will drive Abu Dhabi’s world-leading healthcare system to continued success. Our collaboration with RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, a highly respected institution, exposes high potential leaders in PureHealth to different leadership techniques, perspectives and global best practices, helping them to gain a deeper understanding of both internal dynamics and external influences. Our first group of Executive Leaders is now ready to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape and further cement Abu Dhabi’s leadership in global healthcare.”

The programme featured three modules focused on deep self-comprehension and self-enhancement, leading and managing people, and leading into the future. In the first module, participants were able to expand on concepts surrounding resilient leadership through analysing case studies as well as their personal psychometric profiles. The second module involved the critical evaluation of models of change, understanding conflict management and running performance management systems. The final module explored a strategic approach to planning, building and maintaining networks for effective leadership, with a focus on evidence-based decision making and developing skills to lead with political intelligence and acumen.

Professor Laura Viani, RCSI President, commented: “We are proud to have developed this comprehensive programme in collaboration with the PureHealth Group. Our programme took some of the UAE’s most promising healthcare leaders and fundamentally challenged them to expand upon and enhance their existing skills to elevate their leadership capabilities. Our leaders were also equipped with the capabilities to effectively lead and manage teams, while navigating the complexities of change management to enhance the quality of patient care within their respective healthcare orbits. We are confident that this cohort will go on to not only substantively contribute to their organisation and support the development of their colleagues but will also contribute to shaping the future of healthcare in Abu Dhabi in the coming years.”

Following completion of the programme, participants will continue their development through a customised Individual Development Plan (IDP) designed to facilitate personal learning as part of succession planning. These emerging leaders will also mentor younger talent within PureHealth, contributing to their growth and fostering a culture of mentorship within the group.

This initiative exemplifies PureHealth’s unwavering dedication to realising Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, with a specific focus on fostering a highly skilled workforce that includes Emirati nationals.

