Adrak Developers, the real estate development arm of Al Adrak has appointed Dubai and Warsaw-based MTDI to master plan the Neighbourhood 12 D (NH 12 D) luxury residential project within Sultan Haitham City in Oman’s capital Muscat.

Adrak Developers is the master developer of the estimated 38.7 million Omani rials ($100.6 million) NH 12 D under an agreement signed with Oman’s Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning.

Spread over an area of 56,000 square metres (sqm), NH 12 D will encompass over 300 luxurious apartment buildings, and a central plaza hosting a dedicated commercial area featuring restaurants and other amenities.

Thomas Alexander, Chairman, Al Adrak Group of Companies said: "We are thrilled to partner with both the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning and MTDI on Neighbourhood 12 D. Their combined expertise positions us to create a world-class residential community that aligns with Sultan Haitham City's vision and elevates Muscat's living standards.”

Sultan Haitham City spans an area of 15 million sqm and will feature 20,000 residential units.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

