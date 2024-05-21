MUSCAT, MAY 20

Six local and international companies have been shortlisted to compete for the Omani government’s competitive contract to develop the prestigious Oman Business Gateway project on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis in Muscat Governorate.

The Oman Business Gateway project is essentially a mixed-use real estate development planned at Airport Heights in the proximity of the upscale Madinat Al Irfan destination. At its centerpiece is the new headquarters of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, supplemented by commercial, hospitality, residential and retail elements to create an exclusive business precinct in the area.

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance – tasked with overseeing the procurement of all PPP projects in Oman – named the following six companies as helming their respective consortiums qualified to participate in the next stage of the competitive bid: Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting, Galfar Engineering & Contracting, Plenary Middle East Group, Amjaad Group, Bouygues Batiment International, and Muscat National Development & Investment (ASAAS).

They were shortlisted from a total of eight bidding groups that submitted their qualifications in response to the tender. Earlier, a total of 68 companies signaled their interest in the project by registering to participate in the tender.

The new precinct is set to come up on 215,000 m2 of prime real estate that once housed the erstwhile Oman International Exhibition Centre alongside the Golden Tulip Hotel Muscat.

The competitive process will lead to the award of a mandate to the successful proponent for the design, financing, development and operation of a world-class precinct. The developer will also own and operate the entire hub for the duration of the usufruct agreement expected to span a 50 – 99 year timeframe.

The Oman Business Gateway is envisioned as a world-class urban hub, according to the Ministry of Finance: “With the MoCIIP HQ at its foundation complemented by a mix of retail, commercial and accommodation, this flagship project is poised to significantly enhance the economic landscape of the region. Serving as a community beacon, the sustainable design will seek to incorporate expansive integrated spaces, creating an iconic and immersive hub that will attract a diverse range of established and emerging enterprise. Project outcomes will be meticulously assessed, with emphasis placed on innovation, elegance, and community engagement, ensuring the development achieves a world-class status upon its completion,” it explained.

