​​​​​Dubai, UAE: Trezi, a leading innovator in the immersive technology space for architects, designers, real estate developers, infrastructure design firms, and building product manufacturers (AEC Industry) today announced its strategic partnership with CADD Emirates, a prominent AEC software & solution provider. This collaboration brings Trezi Lens, a platform that enables collaborative immersive model creation from various AEC file formats to the thriving UAE market. Trezi has very recently announced its expansion in UAE through a collaboration with iAccel Gulf Business Accelerator under the patronage of Dubai SME.

The global immersive technology market is experiencing phenomenal growth, driven by advancements in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. With over 60% of Fortune 500 companies already leveraging AR/VR, the AEC industry is embracing this transformative trend. In the UAE, a region renowned for architectural marvels and significant infrastructure investments, the demand for immersive technologies is particularly high.

Over the past 4 years, Trezi has witnessed a remarkable success in the Indian market and gradually building a strong base in the UAE region. This impressive growth underscores the robust demand for Trezi's innovative solutions and the company's commitment to evolving its offerings. The demand for metaverse’s has major potential contribution to GCC economies which could be around US$15 billion by 2030 with more possible throughout the rest of the Middle East.

By transitioning to a microservices-based architecture, Trezi has expanded its reach beyond architects, now catering to real estate developers, urban planners, interior designers, and building product manufacturers.

"The UAE represents a significant milestone in Trezi's global expansion journey. The country's thriving AEC sector and focus on innovation perfectly align with our vision for transforming design collaboration through immersive technologies. Partnering with CADD Emirates, a leader in the UAE's AEC software space, is a strategic move that will allow us to empower professionals and revolutionize design workflows within the region." said Ms Tithi Tewari, CoFounder & MD, Trezi.

Trezi’s partnership with CADD Emirates and recent expansion in UAE represents a significant step towards positioning the company as a global leader in immersive design solutions. Trezi Lens stands out as a one-of-a-kind solution that empowers AEC professionals to create immersive models from various file formats, fostering seamless collaboration across teams and devices. This eliminates communication gaps and streamlines project workflows, leading to better design outcomes.

“UAE leads the Middle East in adopting smart technologies and innovation. Virtual reality has made it easier for design professionals to convince their clients to choose a particular finish or design. VR has undoubtedly reduced the amount of back and forth over a design decision. It limits uncertainty to the development phase of the design process, which means that design teams can be more agile during conception and more efficient during execution” Mr.Gilbert, Director, CADD Emirates, Abu Dhabi

"We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the AEC industry, where traditional methods are rapidly giving way to immersive technologies. Trezi Lens, with its collaborative and accessible nature, is poised to be a game-changer for the UAE market.”, said Mr Gautam Tewari, CoFounder & CPO of Trezi, “This partnership with CADD Emirates signifies our commitment to shaping the future of design, not just in the UAE, but across the Middle East."

Some of Trezi's notable works are Digital Twins for Al Andulus, Jumeirah Golf Estates, UAE, Metaverse Solutions for Saudi Arabia, and Virtual Showflat for Renelle, Belgravia Developers, Chicago, USA.

-Ends-

About Trezi

Trezi is an immersive platform that dramatically transforms design collaboration for architects, designers, building product manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the AEC industry by allowing them to work from remote locations in real time and at full scale. Founded in 2015, by Tithi Tewari & Gautam Tewari, Trezi empowers stakeholders to communicate, collaborate, and make decisions effectively from remote locations. Trusted by leading firms like Godrej, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, GMR, L&T, Asian Paints, and more, Trezi is committed to enhancing and understanding, streamlining processes, and driving business impact and profitability in the industry.

To know more, visit https://trezi.com/

About CADD Emirates

CADD Emirates is a leading Service Provider and System Integrator of design software and solutions in the UAE, catering to the AEC industry. They offer a comprehensive range of solutions, empowering design professionals with the latest tools and technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.caddemirates.com/.

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Abhirami Vinod

abhirami@yardstick-marketing.com

Rupa S Thomas

rupa@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates