Strategic Growth Initiative Targets Key Markets, Set to Meet Rising Consumer Demand and Reinforce Skechers' Market Dominance

Skechers Opens 149th Store in Al Khiran, Kuwait; 150th at Najran Park Mall, KSA; 151st in Enma Mall, Bahrain; and 152nd at Salalah Grand Mall, Oman

Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, is driving the rapid expansion of its renowned brand, Skechers, across the GCC region. This strategic move is a testament to the strong growth potential of the Middle East retail sector and underlines the Group’s commitment to enhancing its footprint within this dynamic market.

Skechers, a global leader in lifestyle and performance footwear, is set to significantly bolster its presence in the region. With the unveiling of several new stores, it's poised to bring its stylish and versatile range of footwear and accessories to an even broader audience.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, expressed his strategic vision regarding the expansion: "In line with our commitment to elevating customer experiences, we are strategically amplifying Skechers' presence in the GCC. We are investing in key markets that offer robust growth opportunities. This aggressive expansion represents our confidence in the brand, our innovative product range, and the resilience of the GCC's retail sector."

The first store in the series was launched at Al Khiran, Kuwait on 30th May 2023. This expansive concept store, covering 2588 sq. ft., offers a comprehensive range of Skechers' products, including footwear, apparel, and accessories.

This was followed by the inauguration of Skechers at Najran Park Mall in Najran, Saudi Arabia on 8th June 2023, offering an exclusive selection of footwear and accessories.

The strategic expansion of Skechers also stretches across Bahrain and Oman. A new store is scheduled to launch at Enma Mall, Bahrain in June 2023, delivering an exclusive range of Skechers' much sought-after footwear and accessories. Further, an opening is set at Salalah Grand Mall, Oman in June 2023, where customers can look forward to a curated selection of Skechers footwear and accessories.

Under the successful leadership of Apparel Group, the expansion initiative underscores Skechers' ongoing mission to solidify its reputation as a popular and accessible brand in the GCC region. The new store launches reflect the Group's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products to its discerning customers.

For more information on Skechers stores, visit the Skechers page on the Apparel Group's website: https://apparelglobal.com/en/skechers/

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.



Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,537 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors.

For more information, please visit about.skechers.com