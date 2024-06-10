Social media
RETAIL

Al Meera Oman & Shell Oman enter strategic partnership to launch 57 co-branded Shell Select, Al Meera stores

The initiative marks a significant milestone in expanding product diversity in stores across Oman

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 10, 2024
Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has announced a strategic partnership with Shell Oman Marketing Company effective from June 1, 2024, marking a significant milestone in expanding its supply chain solutions across Oman.

The collaboration will entail Al Meera providing comprehensive supply chain services for 57 Shell Select convenience stores, which will be co-branded as Al Meera – Shell Select Stores.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in expanding product diversity in stores across Oman, aiming to comprehensively cater to the diverse needs of customers, thereby improving overall customer satisfaction.

The signing ceremony was held at Shell Headquarters in Oman and attended by senior management from both organisations. Al Meera’s top management was represented by Ali al-Kuwari, chairman of Al Meera Oman, along with Yousef al-Obaidan, CEO of Al Meera Group and board director of Al Meera Oman.

Shell Oman was represented by its CEO, Dr Mohamed al-Balushi, while Tanmia (Oman National Investments Development Company SAOC), a shareholder of Al Meera Markets SAOC, was represented at the signing by its CEO, Khalid al-Balushi, including Al Meera Markets SAOC vice chairman Said al-Maskari and Al Meera Markets SOAC board director Abdul Aziz al-Yahmadi.

The initiative will encompass a total of 57 stores distributed across various regions in Oman: 33 in Muscat, 11 in Batinah, nine in Sharqiya, and two each in Dhofar and Dhakhliya. This extensive presence will not only enhance Al Meera's brand visibility in Oman but also signifies its foray into the convenience/petromart retail format, underscoring Al Meera's dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth.

On this occasion, Al Meera stated: “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Shell Oman. This partnership will enable us to extend our comprehensive retail solutions and superior customer service to a wider audience.

“The co-branded stores will provide customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, combining Al Meera's trusted retail expertise with Shell's renowned convenience services. We look forward to the successful implementation of this alliance and the positive impact it will have on the convenience store landscape in Oman.”

Shell Oman's strategy for cultivating synergistic partnerships not only bolsters the company's competitive edge but also focuses on enhancing customer experiences. The collaboration with Al Meera Markets exemplifies Shell Oman's steadfast commitment to continuous enhancement and innovation in service delivery. By integrating Al Meera’s retail expertise, Shell Oman has established a new standard for customer satisfaction within the sector.

Shell Select convenience stores are an integral part of Shell gas stations, offering high-quality convenience products and services. With a presence in numerous countries, Shell Select offers a wide range of items including snacks, beverages, groceries, and household essentials, catering to on-the-go customers. Additionally, they feature fresh food options, automotive products, and loyalty programs, ensuring a convenient and pleasant shopping experience.

This strategic alliance aims to boost sales and drive Al Meera's business growth in Oman, exemplifying the steadfast commitment to continuous enhancement and innovation in service delivery and leveraging the strong market presence and operational expertise of both companies.

By integrating Al Meera’s retail expertise, Shell Oman has established a new standard for customer satisfaction within the sector, with the co-branded stores delivering enhanced value, convenience, and excellence to customers.
EDUCATION

Qatar Chamber Education Committee reviews developments in private education sector

EQUITIES

QSE enters seventh day of bull-run as index inches towards 9,600 levels

ECONOMY

Qatar, UN join forces for women empowerment

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets rise in early trade on firmer oil prices

DIPLOMACY

'GCC-Turkiye joint action plan effective'

DIPLOMACY

Qatar's PM: Gulf-Yemeni relations fraternal and solid

HAJ

Qatari Haj Mission discuss preparations

FINTECH

Qatar Charity app allows donations for various initiatives

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

SUKUK

Emirates REIT exercises one-year extension option on $380mln sukuk

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

