Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company announced a strategic partnership with Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman), effective from June 1, 2024 marking a significant milestone in expanding its supply chain solutions across Oman.

This collaboration will entail Al Meera providing comprehensive supply chain services for 57 Shell Select convenience stores, which will be co-branded as Al Meera – Shell Select Stores.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in expanding product diversity in stores across Oman, aiming to comprehensively cater to the diverse needs of customers, and thereby improving overall customer satisfaction.

The signing ceremony took place at Shell Headquarters in Oman and was attended by senior management from both organizations. Al Meera’s top management was represented by Mr. Ali Al Kuwari, Chairman of Al Meera Oman, along with Mr. Yousef Al Obaidan, CEO of Al Meera Group and Board Director of Al Meera Oman. Shell Oman Marketing Company S.A.O.G. (Shell Oman) was represented by their CEO, Dr. Mohammed Al Balushi. Tanmia (Oman National Investments Development Company SAOC), shareholder of Al Meera Markets SAOC, was represented at the signing by the CEO, Khalid Al Balushi; Vice Chairman Al Meera Markets SAOC, Said Al Maskari; and Board Director Al Meera Markets SOAC, Abdul Aziz Al Yahmadi.

The initiative will encompass a total of 57 stores distributed across various regions in Oman: 33 in Muscat, 11 in Batinah, 9 in Sharqiya, and 2 each in Dhofar and Dhakhliya.

On this occasion, Al Meera stated: “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Shell Oman. This partnership will enable us to extend our comprehensive retail solutions and superior customer service to a wider audience. The co-branded stores will provide customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, combining Al Meera’s trusted retail expertise with Shell’s renowned convenience services. We look forward to the successful implementation of this alliance and the positive impact it will have on the convenience store landscape in Oman.”

