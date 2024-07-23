Muscat – Since its inauguration on June 29, the Silal Fruit and Vegetable Central Market in Khazaen Economic City has received over 1,100 refrigerated units, handling more than 26,000 tonnes of goods from local and neighbouring markets.

Othman bin Ali al Hatali, Director of Operations at Silal, stated that the market, located in the wilayat of Barka, aims to enhance wholesale trade in the vegetable and fruit sector. The market boasts advanced equipment and facilities designed to support traders, importers and exporters. “The current capacity of Silal market exceeds 25,000 tonnes of vegetables and fruits. The facilities were built to maintain the quality of produce, reducing waste through proper storage,” he said.

The market features a 30,000sqm air-conditioned wholesale hall and 90 refrigerated warehouses, each covering 126sqm. Hatali informed that all the refrigerated units have been rented, indicating the market’s significance and high demand among merchants.

Silal market offers comprehensive services, including regulatory and administrative support from government agencies, customs inspection, quarantine, and food safety services. “We provide a single inspection station and an integrated laboratory for examining samples promptly,” Hatali added. The market also supports efficient logistics with seven modern gates designed for truck entry, ensuring separate entrances for trucks and light vehicles.

Emphasising the market’s focus on local produce, Hatali said, “Silal serves as an integrated hub for Omani agricultural products, receiving goods from various governorates and redistributing these to main markets nationwide. The market encourages Omani farmers to expand their activities by providing facilities for product reception and inspection, enabling export and increasing the economic value of Omani products.”

He welcomed retailers from across Oman, noting that ample parking and various services are available to enhance their purchasing experience. “The early success of the market underscores our goals to develop the wholesale sector, support re-exports, and encourage merchants to use Silal as their primary hub.”

