Apparel Group, the region's leading fashion and lifestyle retail powerhouse, has announced a ground-breaking expansion of its footprint in Kuwait. The group is set to launch an impressive line-up of 12 retail stores, including some of the world's most iconic fashion, lifestyle, and food and beverage brands, in the highly-anticipated Al Khiran Mall.

The impressive line-up of stores features renowned brands such as Birkenstock, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Big Brand Bazaar, Dune London, Havaianas, Levi’s, LC Waikiki, LC Waikiki Kids, R&B, The Children's Place, Steve Madden, and XIMI Vogue. These iconic brands are set to provide a unique and unforgettable shopping experience for customers, showcasing the latest fashion trends, premium quality products, and exceptional customer service.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said, "This significant expansion at Al Khiran Mall in Kuwait represents a crucial milestone in Apparel Group’s growth strategy. Our aim is to offer our customers an unparalleled and engaging lifestyle experience by bringing together an array of world-class brands. As a leading force in the market, we acknowledge the importance of adapting to the ever-evolving retail landscape. With Kuwait continuing to emerge as a top shopping destination, this expansion not only elevates the local shopping experience but also bolsters our position as a driving force in the retail sector."

Apparel Group's strategic decision to launch 12 new stores in Kuwait demonstrates its ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the Middle East retail sector. This expansion not only highlights their ability to stay ahead in the industry but also promises to redefine the shopping experience for discerning consumers in the region. With a keen understanding of fashion trends and an impressive lineup of brands, Apparel Group is set to elevate the retail landscape in the region, further cementing its status as an industry leader.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

