The JCI audit emphasized the execution of international standards across all Amana Healthcare locations

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Amana Healthcare, an M42 company, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation for three consecutive years. Over the course of five days, an official surveyor conducted a thorough assessment of Amana Healthcare’s long-term care facilities to grant the accreditation once more. The first time one of Amana Healthcare’s facilities received the prestigious certification was in 2014.

The JCI audit demonstrates that all Amana Healthcare facilities are ensured to provide the highest quality of care. The recent accreditation covers the following facilities: Comprehensive Inpatient Rehabilitation & Long-term Care Facility for Adults, Amana Healthcare Long-Term Care Unit for Adults at Healthpoint Hospital, Amana Healthcare Weaning Unit at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Amana Healthcare Long-Term Care Pediatrics Unit at Danat Al Emarat Hospital, Amana Healthcare Long-Term Care Facility for Adults in Al Ain, and Long-Term Care Facility for Women & Children in Al Ain.

Amana Healthcare’s long-term care facilities illustrate its capacity and dedication to serving patients to the highest international standards. The JCI accreditation is a testament to Amana Healthcare’s continued efforts to enhance patient care by taking into consideration all the variables required to maintain an optimum environment for recovery. The accreditation also acknowledges and supports Amana Healthcare’s efforts to improve risk management and minimize the risk of adverse occurrences through the implementation of International Patient Safety Goals (IPSG).

Dr. Jason Gray, Acting Executive Director of Amana Healthcare, said: “As Amana Healthcare, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide exceptional long-term care. Being one of the most well-respected long-term care providers in the country, it comes as no surprise that we have, once again, been awarded the JCI accreditation for our long-term care facilities spread across the UAE. From administrative staff to management and caregivers, our commitment to providing the best care to long-term patients remains uncompromised. Receiving the JCI accreditation once again is a source of great encouragement, reaffirming our commitment to the ongoing improvement of our practices. It ensures that patients can fully benefit from an environment that fosters both cognitive and physical recovery.”

To ensure the ongoing application of best practices and quality care, Amana Healthcare will conduct monthly audits to monitor compliance with JCI standards. Additionally, through means of collaborating with different teams, Amana Healthcare aims to facilitate the implementation of action plans where necessary. Regular updates on audit outcomes and proposed action plans will be provided to the Clinical Governance Committee to continue maintaining the highest possible standards of patient care.

JCI is an independent not-for-profit organization that identifies, measures, and shares the best practices in quality and patient care around the world. Providing an objective assessment by assessing healthcare providers against rigorous standards, JCI is awards only the best organizations globally that have achieved quality patient care.

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, an M42 company, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana Healthcare’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 27 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

