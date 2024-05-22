Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) is hosting the third edition of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, attended by over 5,000 aviation experts and leaders from more than 100 countries.

On the second day of the forum, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) called on the international community to establish a ‘Global Aid Aviation Council.’ Bringing together the aviation community, humanitarian agencies and governments, the new body would facilitate and protect humanitarian aid delivered across air routes. As part of the proposal, Dr Al Rabeeah stated that all programs must be protected under international humanitarian law.

The Global Aid Aviation Council would facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid in three ways: by ensuring uninhibited access to airports, flightpaths, and refuelling facilities for aircraft delivering aid; by removing all duties and tariffs on aircraft transporting aid; and by streamlining the coordination of aid delivery. The removal of duties would reduce costs, helping to bridge the humanitarian funding gap.

H.E. Dr Al Rabeeah emphasized the vital role of civil aviation in delivering humanitarian aid during both man-made conflicts and natural disasters:

“Civil aviation is crucial for the swift transportation of humanitarian personnel and the delivery of emergency supplies such as food, water, medical supplies, and shelter materials. An international community-backed Global Aid Aviation Council would facilitate the delivery of such aid, saving lives and helping those in need.”

KSrelief has leveraged aviation to deliver critical health supplies and aid in crisis zones. Its airbridge programs have supported Gaza with 50 flights from Riyadh to Al Arish in Egypt, to Sudan with over 20 flights, and provided vital assistance to the victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Additionally, an ambitious airbridge program for Ukraine has sent over 21 airplanes carrying essential aid to border cities in Poland.

Aviation is essential for humanitarian operations, enabling rapid deployment of aid, evacuation of vulnerable populations, and aerial damage assessments. It supports long-term recovery by transporting vital equipment, such as machinery and rebuilding materials. Drones enhance assessments and deliveries to hard-to-reach locations. Partnerships with aviation companies boost operations through fundraising, logistical support, and donated cargo space.

The Future Aviation Forum, under the theme “Elevating Global Connectivity,” showcased various projects and incentives designed to attract investments into Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding aerospace sector.

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, serves as the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia, implementing and monitoring all of the Kingdom’s international aid. Inaugurated in May 2015, the center operates in over 99 countries, delivering impartial assistance in collaboration with its many humanitarian partners, and has provided aid to millions of people in crisis worldwide.