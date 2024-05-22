Muscat, Oman: Following the signing of a development agreement with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning for Neighborhood 12 D (NH 12 D) within Sultan Haitham City, Adrak Developers LLC, the real estate development arm of Al Adrak, is pleased to announce a significant partnership with MTDI, a globally acclaimed architectural and design group, as the master developer for this exciting project.

This strategic collaboration signifies a commitment to creating a truly exceptional living experience in Muscat. NH 12 D will encompass over 300 luxurious apartment buildings with a variety of configurations, spread across a land area exceeding 56,000 square meters. Residents will enjoy a vibrant community atmosphere with a central plaza, a dedicated commercial area featuring an array of restaurants, and a host of other amenities. The development boasts an estimated investment value of OMR 38.7 million and promises to be a landmark addition to Sultan Haitham City.

MTDI: A Legacy of Design Excellence

MTDI brings a wealth of experience and international recognition to the project. With a proven track record of designing award-winning spaces around the world, MTDI is renowned for its innovative approach, focus on sustainability, and commitment to creating places that foster human connection.

Dr. Thomas Alexander, Chairman, Al Adrak Group of Companies: "We are thrilled to partner with both the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning and MTDI on Neighborhood 12 D. Their combined expertise positions us to create a world-class residential community that aligns with Sultan Haitham City's vision and elevates Muscat's living standards. We are confident that MTDI's creativity and commitment to sustainability will set a new standard for luxury living in Oman."

Marek, Group Founder and Design Lead, MTDI: "We are honored to be selected by Adrak Developers for this transformative project. Neighborhood 12 D presents a unique opportunity to design a vibrant and sustainable community that celebrates Omani culture and caters to the evolving needs of modern residents. We are committed to working collaboratively with Adrak to create a legacy project that will enrich Sultan Haitham City for generations to come."

Ryan Maxwell, Business Development Manager, Adrak Developers: "The collaboration between Adrak Developers, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning, and MTDI signifies a new chapter for luxury living in Muscat. This development is more than just beautiful apartments; it's about creating a holistic living experience that fosters a sense of community and well-being. We are confident that Neighborhood 12 D will be a highly sought-after address and a testament to the innovation and excellence that all parties involved represent."