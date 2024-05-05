Kuwait: Leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group proudly announces the opening of the first Hampton by Hilton in Kuwait, in partnership with Hilton.

Located in the heart of Kuwait, in the Salmiya District, Hampton by Hilton Kuwait Salmiya boasts 110 modern and stylishly designed bedrooms. The brand-new hotel promises a hassle-free experience with comfortable, thoughtfully designed rooms, friendly service, as well as convenient and modern amenities, including a free hot breakfast and a fully-equipped gym.

“The opening of our first Hampton by Hilton marks a milestone in diversifying our hospitality offerings to customers in Kuwait. Over the years, the region has experienced a surge in demand for high-quality hotels, and we're thrilled to bring the Hampton by Hilton brand here. By leveraging our combined expertise, we're confident we can deliver an exceptional guest experience that meets the immediate needs of our visitors,” said John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, at the opening.

Situated on the Kuwait waterfront and Blajat Beach, Hampton by Hilton Kuwait Salmiya is ideally located for guests looking to explore the city and is just a 15-minute drive to The Avenues, Kuwait's largest shopping mall, and the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre. The property is the first-ever in the region to feature an automated car park facility that can accommodate 40 cars at a time.

Pauline Wilson, Vice President, Focused Service Operations, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said, “I am delighted to be in Kuwait to celebrate Hampton by Hilton Kuwait Salmiya’s opening alongside Alshaya Group. The opening marks the debut of Hampton by Hilton in the country and brings the brand’s signature features – such as free hot breakfast and exceptionally friendly and authentic service – to Kuwait for the first time.”

Hampton by Hilton Kuwait Salmiya is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s 23 world-class hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

In the coming years, Alshaya Group plans to expand its hospitality offering in the region with the opening of Hampton by Hilton in Hafr Al Batin in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expected in 2026.

About Hampton by Hilton

As the No. 1 ranked lodging franchise for the last 15 years by Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton — including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton — serves quality-driven and value-conscious travelers at more than 3,000 properties in 40 countries and territories around the globe. The brand continues to lead its segment by providing guests with high quality, thoughtfully designed accommodations and amenities, such as modern, spacious rooms and free hot breakfast featuring the signature Hampton Waffle. Hampton by Hilton is committed to delivering an exceptionally friendly and authentic service all backed by the 100% Hampton Guarantee™. Experience a positive stay at Hampton by Hilton by booking at ﷟hampton.com or through the or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hampton by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/hampton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers,

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Türkiye and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a large scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.