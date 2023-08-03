Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Alma Health, a fully-verticalized digital healthcare provider created to transform the lives of individuals living with chronic conditions, has signed its first insurance agreement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Arabian Shield, a prominent Cooperative Insurance Company which is regulated by the Saudi Central Bank and the Council for Cooperative Health Insurance.

As part of this partnership, Arabian Shield's insured members will now have access to a premium end-to-end digital healthcare experience, powered by Alma Health. Alma Health offers virtual doctor consultations directly via its mobile application with one of the company’s licensed, in-house physicians. The company also offers convenient lab tests, which can be done in the comfort of one's home. From there, patients can obtain prescriptions on a renewal basis and are provided with delivery of their prescription medication at no added cost. Patients can also benefit from a second opinion on their chronic condition as well as a customized management plan to improve clinical outcomes.

Khalid Bajnaid, General Manager for KSA at Alma Health, comments on the partnership, “We are thrilled to partner with Arabian Shield in revolutionizing the future of healthcare. This collaboration will not only enhance access to quality care but will also empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being. Together, we will ensure that the beneficiaries in Arabian Shield's network will have innovative, efficient, and trusted access to digital healthcare and continue to simplify the lives of millions of people dealing with chronic conditions"

Since its launch, Alma Health has witnessed exceptional demand for its comprehensive digital healthcare services across three different markets in the region. With its innovative technology and dedicated team, Alma Health is well-positioned to deliver on its promise and help chronic patients lead healthier happier lives.

The partnership marks a step forward in the digitization of healthcare services in Saudi Arabia. Alma Health and Arabian Shield share a common goal of improving healthcare access and quality for individuals across the country. Together, they aim to create a positive impact on the lives of insured members by providing seamless, efficient, and personalized healthcare solutions for those living with chronic conditions.

About Alma Health:

Alma Health is a direct-to-patient digital healthcare provider which was founded in May 2021, and initially launched in Abu Dhabi. The company is present in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The platforms host services such as: virtual doctor consultations, automatic prescription renewals, home delivery of prescription medicines and at-home lab tests. The digital platform creates centralized healthcare through a seamlessly created easy-to-use app where users can fully manage their chronic condition needs. The company is backed by global and regional VCs

