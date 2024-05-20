Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading conglomerate in the UAE, has announced its sponsorship and active participation in this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS). Taking place from May 20-22 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, the summit will showcase AWR’s commitment to the future of mobility through its premium electric vehicle brand, Zeekr – newly introduced in the UAE to cater to the rising demand for EVs in the country.

AWR's participation aligns with the UAE's ambitious EV goals and its dedication to sustainable mobility. At the summit, Roberto Colucci, Director of Zeekr UAE, AW Rostamani Group, will contribute to a panel discussion titled 'Roadmap to Electrification – Insights into the Middle East EV Market.' The panel will explore challenges, solutions, and best practices for successful EV market development in the region.

To celebrate its participation in the summit, AWR is introducing an exclusive offer for EVIS attendees. Starting from the summit, and for a limited period, customers can benefit from a 0% interest rate with ADIB up to five years, applicable for retail and fleet on all Zeekr models and grades. Additionally, they can enjoy a five-year or 120-thousand-kilometer warranty on the car body and eight years or 160 thousand kilometers on the battery, subject to terms and conditions.

Roberto Colucci, Director of Zeekr UAE, AW Rostamani Group, commented: “The UAE has secured the seventh spot globally and the top position out of all MENA countries on the Electric Vehicle Readiness Index. With the nation increasingly placing its focus on sustainable mobility and a greener future, Zeekr is passionate about pushing the boundaries of EV innovation. EVIS provides us with a valuable platform to engage with industry experts, address challenges, and collaborate on solutions that will contribute to the growth of the EV industry. We believe in the importance of ongoing campaigns to educate consumers about the benefits and realities of EV ownership, providing clear and accessible information about EV technology, charging options, and maintenance.”

The summit will provide a unique opportunity for Zeekr to showcase its innovative EV solutions and contribute to the UAE's vision for a greener future. Throughout the three-day event, Zeekr will exhibit its two models, the 001 and the X, at stand #401, located in Hall 2. Customers interested in exploring the two models can register at the stand, before test driving the cars in ADNEC’s outdoor parking.

Colucci further added: “We are thrilled to be displaying our innovative Zeekr models at EVIS. The 001 and X embody our commitment to redefining the EV experience in the region. With their bold design, advanced technology, and versatile performance that cater to the evolving need of consumers, we aim to contribute to the UAE's vision for a sustainable future.”

EVIS, supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, plays a significant role in advancing the EV industry. The summit provides an opportunity for companies to showcase their innovative e-vehicle models and sustainable solutions, while also offering participants a chance to witness the latest developments in the EV sector at The Tech Park. Additionally, by providing a platform for key players to navigate emerging trends, share insights, and drive meaningful change, EVIS is truly driving the industry towards a more sustainable future.

About AW Rostamani (AWR) Group

AW Rostamani (AWR) Group, founded in 1954 in Dubai, UAE, is one of the Middle East’s leading and most reputable conglomerates, with 3,000 employees, a turnover of over $2 billion, and a presence in the UAE, India and the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries work across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel and logistics. Arabian Automobiles, an internationally renowned business of AWR, is the exclusive distributor of Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

In 2023, AWR Group announced its partnership with Chery, the globally renowned Chinese automobile brand, Zeekr and smart, the global premium electric mobility technology brands in the UAE.

AWR Group continues to enrich customers’ lives through the introduction of innovative products, services and sustainable solutions into the marketplace.

About Zeekr

Zeekr is a global premium electric mobility technology brand, aiming to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as the norm. The brand uses the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chains. Zeekr’s values are equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solutions provider.

Zeekr has its R&D center in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg, and Shanghai, with state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. The engineering team works on core technologies such as vehicle architectures, powertrains, chassis, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). They also collaborate with start-ups, innovation centers, and universities in Sweden and around the world to pave the way towards future sustainable mobility.