Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has revamped its Emarati Visa Signature Credit Card which is tailored to meet the preferences and lifestyle needs of UAE National customers via exclusive privileges and offers, with a new artistic design.

The Emarati Visa Signature Credit Card has been designed in collaboration with Emarati painter, photographer, sculptor and designer of the Museum of the Future Mattar bin Lahej and caters to providing Emarati customers with a card that not only meets their needs and lifestyle but also fosters a sense of pride and acts as a symbol of their national identity.

The card has been designed utilising Mattar’s self-created ‘Mattar Font’, featuring the iconic phrase ‘Aishi Biladi’ the opening words of the UAE National anthem. As the bank of choice for UAE Nationals, Emirates Islamic has enriched the card's value proposition by introducing relevant benefits and features, enhancing both the acquisition and utilisation of the card.

Commenting on the redesign, Mohamed Al Hadi, Acting Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates Islamic, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with artist Mattar bin Lahej to lend his creative vision in crafting an iconic design to instil a sense of pride among our Emarati customers. The distinct design of the card reflects our commitment to embodying the UAE’s values and providing our Emarati customers a unique experience that strengthens their national identity and pride, while also delivering exceptional benefits tailored to their preferences, interests and lifestyle. As the preferred bank for UAE Nationals, we are dedicated to delivering innovative, value-driven propositions for our customers that provide a superior experience to customers.”

Emarati artist Mattar bin Lahej, said, “I’m proud and honoured to collaborate with Emirates Islamic to produce this design that embodies love for our country and a deep sense of belonging to the UAE, which is also my homeland. My goal was to portray the rich heritage of the UAE and the legacy of the Arab world through this design. I sincerely hope it serves as an inspiration to my fellow Emarati brothers and sisters.”

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s SVP and Group Country Manager for GCC, said: "The new design by Mattar Bin Lahej of the Emarati Visa Signature Credit Card beautifully encapsulates the essence of Emarati culture, values, and history. This card is not just about aesthetics - it also offers our cardholders an array of exclusive benefits and experiences, designed to enhance their lifestyle and provide exceptional value. Visa is incredibly proud to have this Emarati artwork featured on Visa cards and to join Emirates Islamic in enriching our cardholders’ payment experience.”

A unique solution in the UAE’s payments landscape, Emirates Islamic’s Emarati Visa Signature Credit Card is an innovative product offering cardholders the extensive range of rewards from Visa’s signature platform along with flexibility to spend their reward points anywhere around the world. Some of the many benefits attached to the card include unlimited lounge access at more than 1000 airports, complementary valet parking at key locations including Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, and 50% discount on purchases through Talabat app and Padel court.

In addition, the credit card offers instant and flexible rewards redemption options on Emirates Islamic’s loyalty rewards programme, EI SmartMiles. Through an online redemption portal and a customised mobile site, cardholders will have a wide choice of instant redemption options with EI SmartMiles, including booking tickets with more than 300 airlines of their choice, booking stays at more than 180,000 hotels worldwide, miles exchange with leading frequent flyer programs or shopping at any outlet or website across the globe with the unique ‘Instant Purchase’ feature.

-Ends-

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is one of the fastest growing banks in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 219 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. In 2023, Emirates Islamic was awarded the ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award at The Banker Islamic Banking Awards for its AED 1 billion dirham-denominated sukuk, the first such dirham sukuk issuance by a UAE bank.

The bank also won ‘Best Islamic Real Estate Deal’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023 for facilitating a real estate financing deal for a leading Dubai-based conglomerate.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae

asda’a bcw

Dubai, UAE

Email: ei@bm.com