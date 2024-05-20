Dubai, UAE: After launching the Master of Science in Cybersecurity, BUiD is launching the BSc in computer Science - Cybersecurity. The programme provides students with in-depth knowledge and skills to secure our dynamic digital world against the ever-growing threats posed by emerging cyber-attacks. Through the programme students will develop the capacity to utilise state-of-the-art AI technologies to enhance Cybersecurity as well as apply best practices of software engineering to secure digital systems.

Professor Bassam Abu Hijleh, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and IT, said,” Our programme has been designed so our students are able to apply core knowledge of computer fundamentals to solve a range of practical computer and Cybersecurity problems and be aware of the social, professional, ethical, and legal issues involved in the use of computing systems”.

The programme will enable students to demonstrate effective work habits, leadership, and social responsibility in context, apply new techniques and technologies as they emerge, analyse a problem, and create an appropriate secure algorithmic solution, and develop communication skills, initiative, professionalism, and the ability to work independently as well as with others.

Studying the BSc in computer science with Cybersecurity Concentration at BUiD will open a wide range of careers and jobs as the market requires information security consultants, engineers, managers, IT security auditors, cyber forensics experts, incident responders and threat analysts among many other jobs.

As a research-based University, BUiD is committed to offering the latest and most current areas of study and specialisations. In support of The UAE’s knowledge-based economy, BUiD offers programmes at the doctoral, Masters and Bachelors levels in areas of education, business, engineering, project management, finance, law, computer sciences, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

