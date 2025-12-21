Cairo – Hyde Park Developments, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Raie Misr Foundation, a prominent organization in the charitable and developmental sectors.

The partnership aims to promote sustainable development through several key pillars. In the healthcare sector, the partnership plans to launch free medical convoys specializing in internal medicine and ophthalmology, with the goal of reaching and supporting the most underprivileged communities across Egypt. The convoys will offer early disease detection and essential healthcare services to enhance community well-being.

Reaffirming Hyde Park Developments’ firm belief in the vital role the private sector plays in driving sustainable development, this agreement places social responsibility at the core of the company’s strategy by initiating innovative partnerships designed to create lasting, positive impact on both society and the environment.

According to the collaboration agreement, there is a pillar that is focused on promoting education and vocational training through programs designed to empower youth and equip them with the skills needed to thrive in the labor market. To economically empower women and youth, the partnership will provide support to 20 individuals over a six-month period, enabling them to launch income-generating projects. This initiative aims to improve their living standards while supporting them to gain economic stability and independence.

Hala Abdel Wadood, Chief Corporate Communication Officer at Hyde Park Developments, noted, “The real value of social initiatives should not be measured by the amount of finance or the number of projects, but by the meaningful and lasting impact they have on the lives of individuals and communities. Investing in the health and education of individuals is the most effective way to drive sustainable change that benefits future generations. We are committed to forging strategic partnerships with organizations that share a clear humanitarian vision, ensuring the delivery of comprehensive, high-quality support that yields tangible and lasting results. The responsibility of real estate developers goes beyond constructing buildings and infrastructure; it extends to creating sustainable communities that enrich lives and empower individuals to realize their full potential.”

“We believe that genuine development is realized by investing in people through sustainable education, health, and social programs. That’s why it’s important to integrate our real estate projects with the surrounding communities to create lasting, tangible improvements that enhance the quality of life for everyone.” She added.

Nermeen Fouad, CEO of Raie Misr Foundation, stated, “We organize this charity event as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting Egypt’s most underprivileged families, particularly in light of the difficult living conditions many of them face. We have successfully conducted medical checkups for over a million citizens through organized medical convoys reaching the most underserved villages, hamlets, and rural areas across Egypt. In addition, we have provided essential medical surgeries for critical cases and implemented projects to renovate and improve the efficiency of houses, and contributed to the provision of safe and decent housing for families most in need.”

“We are committed to economically empowering families through vocational and technical training programs. Additionally, we are broadening our partnerships with various stakeholders who share the same vision to support the achievement of sustainable development goals and foster more cohesive and resilient communities.” She added.

Hyde Park Developments’ commitment to corporate social responsibility is built on years of purposeful action. By placing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the heart of its strategy, the company adopts innovative approaches that deliver lasting positive impact for both communities and the environment. This reflects the company’s clear vision of building thriving communities and supporting their growth. It underscores its commitment to societal development, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to progress and succeed.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, Hyde Park Developments has expanded its initiatives to strengthen the national health system and support frontline workers during times of challenge and crisis. In collaboration with the health sector and civil society organizations, the company provides sustainable health and education services, creating a tangible impact on individuals and communities.

About Hyde Park Developments

Hyde Park Developments was established in 2007 and is owned by a group of leading investment entities in Egypt, including the Housing and Development Bank, the National Bank of Egypt, the Holding Company for Investment and Development, the New Urban Communities Authority and Al Taamir for Investment and Real Estate Development.

With a land portfolio of over 2,200 acres, encompassing major projects in East and West Cairo as well as the North Coast, including Hyde Park New Cairo, Towny, Garden Lakes, Sea Shore, and new projects under development such as Hyde Park Central in the Sixth Settlement, Hyde Park Signature in the Sixth of October City, and Hyde Park Views in New Cairo.