Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait was crowned “Brand of the Year” in Finance and Investment at the renowned World Branding Awards ceremony, held recently at the Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts in Japan. The event brought together leading experts and professionals from around the world, where top global brands were recognized for their outstanding performance, market value and influential presence among consumers and stakeholders.

Achieved for the second year in a row, the recognition reaffirms the company’s institutional excellence and its ongoing efforts to develop Kuwait’s capital market and strengthen its presence on both regional and international levels. It further cements Boursa Kuwait’s position as a leading financial institution driven by the principles of sustainability and social responsibility and underscores its role as a key pillar in supporting Kuwait’s vision to become a regional hub for finance and investment.

The prestigious World Branding Awards are organized by the World Branding Forum (WBF), a global non-profit organization dedicated to advancing standards for the benefit of the branding community and consumers. Held annually, the awards recognize some of the best global, regional, and national brands, celebrating their work and achievements throughout the year.

The World Branding Awards follow a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process based on three equally significant components that contribute to the final result:

Brand Valuation – 30%: The research team at the World Branding Forum conducts a financial assessment of each brand using a methodology based on the expected income model, considering publicly available data for listed companies. Online Public Voting – 30%: A dedicated online platform is used for nominations and voting, allowing consumers and stakeholders to participate in selecting the most prominent brands. While this reflects the popularity of a brand, it is only one part of a balanced evaluation process that does not rely solely on public votes. Market Research – 40%: The Forum’s research center conducts on-the-ground surveys targeting consumers and stakeholders in the countries covered by the awards. The results help measure the actual perception of the brand at both local and global levels.

Boursa Kuwait’s win reflects its exceptional performance across the award’s three core evaluation pillars, highlighting the recognition it enjoys among the public, the depth of its market presence and the strength of its corporate brand.

Commenting on the award, Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Boursa Kuwait, Mr. Naser Meshari Al-Sanousi, said, “Boursa Kuwait is pleased to receive this prestigious award from the World Branding Forum for the second consecutive year. This achievement is a powerful validation of our brand and corporate identity, which are built on the principles of integrity, fairness and transparency. The company has worked systematically to enhance its brand presence to reflect its mission, vision and core values, solidifying its position as a trusted entity that supports market stability, efficiency, and the overall competitiveness of the national economy.”

“This recognition is the result of steadfast institutional commitment, the dedication of a highly professional team, growing trust from investors and market participants, and close collaboration with partners and stakeholders. Together, these pillars continue to support the exchange’s journey to strengthen its position as a leading financial brand at both the regional and international levels,” he added.

In 2025, Boursa Kuwait reached a defining milestone in its journey, making major strides in implementing the Market Development (MD) program in collaboration with the capital market apparatus. These efforts expanded investment opportunities, improved market liquidity, and strengthened the company’s financial position while elevating its brand value both locally and across the region.

Boursa Kuwait also continued to launch impactful initiatives in education, financial literacy and youth empowerment, particularly for aspiring entrepreneurs and future leaders, in line with its enduring commitment to social responsibility. Guided by the belief that a brand’s true worth is defined not by media visibility alone but by tangible impact, transparency and meaningful community engagement, the company reinforced its role as a responsible corporate entity and pioneer among listed companies.

This prestigious award stands as a testament to Boursa Kuwait’s ability to earn investor trust and enhance its reputation among the public, reflecting a balance between the institutional performance and popular appeal that are the defining traits of successful brands.

Through this recognition, Boursa Kuwait reaffirms its strong commitment to supporting Kuwait’s vision of becoming a leading regional financial and investment hub, drawing inspiration from this achievement to continue its pursuit of leadership and excellence.

“Being named Brand of the Year is more than a milestone. It is a recognition deeply rooted in public trust, reflecting the appreciation a company receives from its audience and serving as genuine proof of its credibility. When consumers vote for a brand, it’s not just recognition; it’s validation that transforms perception into proof, marketing into meaning and visibility into trust,” said Mr. Richard Rowles, the Global Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

“The World Branding Awards go beyond celebrating success; we spotlight the unwavering effort, vision, and emotional resonance behind it as every brand is honoured on a global pedestal that recognizes what it stands for,” he added.

Boursa Kuwait continues to enhance market infrastructure in line with global best practices and standards, working to deepen its integration with international markets and open wider opportunities for both local and global investors.

Driven by a strategy anchored in transparency, innovation and strong governance, the company continues to play a dynamic role as a trusted partner in driving Kuwait’s economic diversification and growth, while positioning the Kuwaiti capital market as a premier destination for investors worldwide.

Through the consistent adoption of best practices in disclosure, governance and sustainability, Boursa Kuwait has built a strong and distinctive corporate identity that stands as a regional benchmark, reinforcing its leadership in market operations and its role in shaping the future of Kuwait’s financial landscape.

