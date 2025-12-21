Doha, Qatar: Today, 14 young professionals from the Namangan region of Uzbekistan arrived in Qatar to embark on a transformative 10-month training program at University of Doha for Science and Technology.

Upon completion, these individuals will become certified trainers at the newly established Uzbek-Qatari Vocational Skills Centre in Namangan, marking a significant step in strengthening professional education and international collaboration between Uzbekistan and Qatar.

Launched by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Qatar in 2024, this ambitious initiative seeks to equip Uzbekistan’s youth with globally recognized vocational skills. In March 2025, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Uzbekistan’s Centre for Progressive Reforms and the University of Doha for Science and Technology, establishing the foundation for the Uzbek-Qatari Vocational Skills Centre.

The Centre is designed to train approximately 1,000 specialists annually in five high-demand fields: welding, plumbing, electrical work, nursing, and general engineering.

The training program, based on the University’s rigorous curricula, equips participants with expertise in these mid-level specializations. Graduates will earn internationally recognized certifications, opening doors to employment opportunities in Qatar, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

This collaboration represents a milestone in fostering skilled professionals who can contribute to both local and global economies. The Uzbek-Qatari Vocational Skills Centre will not only enhance vocational education in Namangan but also strengthen ties between the two nations.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: "This initiative reflects UDST’s deep commitment to applied education and its proven track record in upskilling technical professionals. Through our Professional Skills Center, an internationally accredited hub for training and certification, we deliver industry-driven programs that empower individuals with globally relevant expertise. We are pleased to welcome the trainees from Namangan and to extend our experience in practical education to them. This collaboration is a testament to strengthening professional development and is an important step for our University as we contribute meaningfully to Qatar’s commitment to supporting nations globally.”

The program underscores Uzbekistan’s commitment to modernizing its workforce and Qatar’s dedication to supporting international educational partnerships. The Uzbek-Qatari Vocational Skills Centre is poised to become a regional hub for professional development, empowering a new generation of skilled workers.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or follow us on UDST Official: