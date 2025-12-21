Cairo, Egypt: Allianz Egypt, a leading insurance provider and affiliate of SanlamAllianz, is honored with two prestigious awards from International Business Magazine for 2025, reflecting the company’s continued leadership in the Egyptian insurance market. Allianz Life Assurance Company – Egypt received the “Best Investment Management Company – Egypt 2025” award, recognizing its solid investment strategy and proven expertise. The company was also awarded the “Most Innovative Marketing Campaign in the Insurance Industry (Get Ready For The Best) – Egypt 2025” for the second consecutive year, in recognition of the success of the campaign’s second edition, launched in September 2025 in collaboration with renowned content creator Ahmed El Ghandour (“El Daheeh”).

The “Best Investment Management Company in Egypt 2025” award reflects the strong investment performance of Allianz Life Assurance Company – Egypt. The company delivered outstanding results in 2024, with its portfolios significantly outperforming market benchmarks. The equity portfolio recorded a growth of 40.50%, far surpassing the EGX30 Index, which increased by 19.5%. Additionally, the fixed-income portfolio achieved a return of 21.50%, outperforming the EGX T-Bond 1–3 Year Index (post-tax), which stood at 19.488%.

These results highlight Allianz Life Assurance Company – Egypt’s ambitious strategy and deep investment expertise, reinforcing its ability to provide long-term financial security for its clients amid evolving economic challenges. The company manages a diverse range of investment portfolios in both Egyptian pounds and US dollars, offering flexible and innovative financial solutions tailored to the needs of various investor segments.

On another note, Allianz Egypt continues to promote insurance awareness across diverse community segments through initiatives that simplify insurance concepts and address common misconceptions. The company’s recognition as the “Most Innovative Marketing Campaign – Egypt 2025” for the second edition of its awareness and education campaign builds on the success of the first edition, launched in 2024, which was also honored with an award. This accolade underscores Allianz Egypt’s ability to leverage innovative communication tools, drive the development of the insurance industry, and contribute to sustainable growth in the Egyptian market.

These awards underscore Allianz Egypt’s steadfast commitment to reinforcing its role as a trusted partner and responsible investor. The company remains dedicated to supporting national efforts to advance Egypt’s insurance sector, create real value to customers, foster trust with employees and partners, and promote financial inclusion through community-focused initiatives.

About Allianz

Allianz Egypt belongs to the “SanlamAllianz” Alliance. The Alliance represents a strategic partnership between Sanlam Group, the largest non-banking financial services company in Africa, and Allianz Group, multinational German insurance company. The alliance serves as a catalyst for the expansion strategies of both groups in the African market, with a shared vision of driving growth and delivering comprehensive insurance services and solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their clients.

Established in 1976 as Arab International Insurance Company (AIIC), Allianz Egypt Insurance Company became part of the Allianz Group in 2001. In 2004, the company underwent a restructuring and adopted its current brand names; Allianz Insurance Company, providing Medical Insurance and Property & Casualty Insurance services to individuals and businesses, and Allianz Life Assurance Company, providing life insurance services to individuals and businesses, relying on a network of 19 branches and strategic partnerships with major banks in the country.

