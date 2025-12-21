Al Baraka Group B.S.C (c) successfully concluded its 2nd Annual Group Compliance Meeting (AGCM) at its Egypt headquarters on 30 November – 1 December 2025.

The two-day event brought together compliance heads, and MLROs from the Group’s subsidiaries across Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia, Türkiye, Algeria, Pakistan, Jordan, Sudan, and South Africa, under the theme “One Team, One Mission.”

The meeting commenced with keynote remarks by Dr. Khaled Abdulla Ateeq, Chairman of the Al Baraka Group Board Compliance & Governance Committee, followed by a welcoming address from Mr. Abdul Malek Mezher, Group Head of Compliance, Governance and Board Affairs & MLRO, Bahrain. ABG Board Compliance & Governance Committee members along with Chairperson of the Audit Committee of Al Baraka Bank Egypt was also present. The meeting emphasized the importance of regulatory collaboration and cross-border engagement.

Dr. Ateeq in his speech highlighted the progress made since the first AGCM in December 2024, stating: “Last year, we planted the seed of a strong compliance culture, and today, I am proud to see how much we have grown together. He added that Compliance is not just a rulebook but a shared responsibility embedded across the Group.”

Mr. Mezher added: “Compliance is far more than a checklist of rules—it is a discipline that must be embedded at every level. From senior leadership to frontline teams, it demands vigilance, proactive engagement, and adherence to ethical standards to protect stakeholders and ensure sustainable growth.”

Over the two days, the participants engaged in discussions on strengthening compliance frameworks, sharing best practices, and enhancing intergroup communication. Representatives from each country highlighted their compliance organograms, key milestones, operational challenges, and regulatory developments over the past year. Practical case studies demonstrated initiatives, including the implementation of trade finance and vessel tracking systems, enhancements to transaction monitoring and AML frameworks, sanctions management, regulatory inspections, crisis management, and AI driven compliance solutions.

International and regional Industry experts provided valuable insights into maritime risk, sanctions typologies, and emerging compliance technologies, contributing to knowledge exchange across the Group.

The meeting also highlighted the Group’s commitment to professional development, highlighting the ongoing initiatives to strengthen the compliance expertise across all the subsidiaries, and the launch of the Knowledge Transfer Program, designed to encourage high-performing teams to share expertise with subsidiaries requiring additional support.

The Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor stated:

The second AGCM reinforced the Group’s emphasis on a proactive and collaborative compliance culture, where subsidiaries works together to address challenges, implement effective controls, and anticipate regulatory changes.

About Al Baraka Group:

Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (C) is licensed as an Investment Business Firm – Category 1 (Islamic Principles) by the Central Bank of Bahrain. It is a leading international Islamic financial group providing financial services through its banking subsidiaries in 13 countries offering retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of Islamic Shari'a.

The Group has a wide geographical presence with operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon and Syria, in addition to two branches in Iraq and a representative office in Libya and provides its services in more than 600 branches. ABG’s network serves a population totaling around one billion customers.

The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.