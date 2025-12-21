Dubai Duty Free marked its 42nd anniversary in spectacular fashion, clocking an impressive Dhs69.097 million (US$19 million) in sales in just 24 hours, powered by its much-anticipated 25% anniversary discount across a wide range of merchandise. The impressive performance represents a 15.18% growth, or Dhs9.1 million (US$2.5 million) in sales over last year’s anniversary day. The results mark the second-highest single sales day in the history of Dubai Duty Free (and only Dhs351,000 less than the highest day sale).

The surge in sales was felt across Dubai Duty Free’s operations, with strong performances at both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA). At DXB, while most sales were in Terminal 3, Terminal 1’s Concourse D proved its strength as a high-performing retail hub, delivering robust sales of Dhs13.6 million (US$3.73 million) a 9.14% increase on 2024, while Al Maktoum International Airport recorded Dhs1.073 million (US$294,242) sales, 50% higher than last year’s anniversary day.

The anniversary success builds on an exceptional year for Dubai Duty Free, which recorded multiple record-breaking months in 2025, including a record monthly performance of Dhs876.56 million (US$240.16 million) in November. December also witnessed the retail operator surpassing sales of Dhs8 billion on 9th December.

The one-day anniversary celebration sparked a shopping frenzy at both airports, as travellers took full advantage of the limited-time offer. Category performance during the anniversary day reflected broad-based growth and standout increases. Perfumes once again led the charge as the top selling category achieving sales of Dhs17.455 million (US$4.782 million) an increase of 14.73% compared to same day in 2024. Dubai Duty Free’s popular Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions proved to be a major crowd puller, with combined ticket sales soaring to Dhs11 million (US$3.01 million), supported by a record-breaking 13,589 online transactions, surpassing last year's 8,252. Watches followed with sales of Dhs7.672 million (US$2.102 million) a 42.88% increase. Liquor and Cosmetics took the 4th and 5th spot, with sales of Dhs6.460 million (US$1.770 million) and Dhs4.534 million (US$1.242 million), respectively.

Commenting on the success of the 42nd anniversary, Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free said: “I want to thank H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for his four decades of leadership as Chairman and his continuous support to our team. Thanks to strong passenger engagement and spending, the Dubai Duty Free team achieved sales of over 69 million in a 24-hour period, with 95,784 transactions carried out compared to 93,251 on the same day last year. The anniversary total sale was double the pre-anniversary December average of Dhs30 million a day and I sincerely thank everyone for this remarkable achievement that reflects the team’s ability to manage increased demand driven by the anniversary discount on one of the busiest travel days of the year.”

Now firmly established as a calendar highlight, the Dubai Duty Free anniversary draws travellers from around the world, many of whom plan their journeys around 20th December to take advantage of the exclusive 25% discount. First launched in 2003 to celebrate the retailer’s 20th anniversary, the promotion continues to deliver excitement, value and exceptional performance during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

