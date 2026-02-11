Dubai, UAE: Al Safadi Hospitality Group officially inaugurated Al Safadi Food Production, its new Central Production Unit and headquarters, marking a defining moment in the group’s 25-year journey as one of the UAE’s most respected Lebanese hospitality institutions.

Located in Dubai Production City, the 5,100-square-metre state-of-the-art facility, featuring a central production area of 3,600 square-metres became fully operational in November 2025, following a record completion timeline of less than 20 months. Purpose-built to support the group’s growing portfolio (including Al Safadi Restaurants, Oventine, and the premium catering brand Table 25) the facility represents a strategic evolution from restaurant-led growth to a fully integrated food production and innovation platform.

The inauguration was held on November 25, 2025 transforming the new headquarters into an immersive celebration of Al Safadi’s past, present and future, and commemorating 25 years since the opening of the group’s first restaurant in Al Rigga in 2000.

At its core, Al Safadi Food Production is designed to answer a challenge faced by many heritage hospitality brands: how to scale without compromising on quality and consistency.

“Al Safadi Food Production is our promise to our loyal customers that growth will never come at the expense of quality or consistency,” said Fadl Al Safadi, Chief Operating Officer of Al Safadi Hospitality Group. “Quality is not just something we scale, it is something we protect. This facility allows us to grow with confidence, while preserving the same flavors, standards and craftsmanship that built our reputation.”

European-engineered kitchen technology sits alongside traditional Lebanese culinary methods, ensuring original recipes are preserved while achieving precision, safety and consistency at scale.

Engineered for growth

Designed for high-volume, multi-channel production, the Central Production Unit delivers:

Capacity for over 45,000 meals per day

8 to 10 tons of daily food output

Two-shift, 15-hour operational efficiency

A 120-person team, supported by a dedicated training center

The facility is divided into nine specialized, temperature-controlled production zones, including meat, poultry, seafood, sauces and dips, pastry and bakery, retail production, and cold and hot kitchens, fruits and vegetables– all operating under a strict unidirectional workflow to ensure zero cross-contamination.

A dedicated R&D Innovation Hub enables chefs to develop new recipes, refine processes, and test future concepts without disrupting daily operations.

“The group chose to move forward with purpose,” added Fadl Al Safadi. “This centralized production model gives our chefs the freedom to innovate while safeguarding consistency across every touchpoint.”

A platform for new ventures

Beyond supporting existing restaurants and the continued expansion of the flagship Al Safadi Restaurant brand across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the facility underpins several strategic growth pillars.

The group confirmed its entry into the retail sector, with a line of sauces, frozen products, and ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat meal options planned to roll out from the second half of 2026 through 2027, bringing Al Safadi’s flavors into homes across the UAE.

Meanwhile, Table 25 Catering will significantly expand its operational capacity, strengthening its position as a premium, multi-cuisine catering solution for corporate, private and large-scale events.

Safety, sustainability and assurance

Al Safadi Food Production adheres to the highest global food safety standards, in process of holding HACCP certification and progressing toward FSSC accreditation. The facility features food-grade, hygienic finishes throughout, supported by a color-coded workflow system and an on-site quality control laboratory.

Sustainability is embedded into the facility’s design, including integration with Empower District Cooling, delivering one of the lowest kilowatt-per-ton performance rates in the region. Energy-efficient equipment, demand-controlled ventilation, food waste segregation and oil recycling further reinforce the group’s long-term environmental commitment.

Reflecting on the milestone, Fadl Al Safadi, emphasized the values guiding the group’s next chapter: “Authenticity is a non-negotiable commitment,” he said: “We pursue growth not as an end, but as a means to share our family’s heritage with more people, in more places, and for generations to come.”[JAM|BM1]

From a single restaurant in Al Riga to a regional hospitality platform rooted in craftsmanship and innovation, Al Safadi Food Production now stands as the backbone of the group’s future – ensuring that as the brand grows, its soul remains unchanged.

For more information, or to arrange interviews, please contact Brazen MENA:

E: Safadi@BrazenMENA.com

About Al Safadi Hospitality

Al Safadi Hospitality is a homegrown UAE hospitality group known for authentic Lebanese dining and people-focused service. Founded in 2000, the group has grown from a single family restaurant into a multi-concept business with operations spanning casual dining, catering, quick service and retail. The group includes Al Safadi Restaurant, Table 25 and Oventine, supported by the Al Safadi Food Production and Central Production Unit, with a focus on quality, consistency and long-term growth that is shaping the future of Lebanese food culture in the region.