Dubai, UAE – Emirates Health Services (EHS) is showcasing an integrated suite of interactive projects powered by artificial intelligence (AI) at the World Health Exhibition (WHX) Dubai 2026 that reflect a deep transformation in the design and delivery of healthcare services, reinforcing the shift towards a proactive, smart, and human-centric healthcare model.

This new and advanced model enhances prevention and elevates efficiency and sustainability across the healthcare system, aligning with the UAE’s national priorities to encourage innovation, drive digital transformation, and ensure a high quality of life.

Her Excellency Mubaraka Ibrahim, Executive Director of the Information Sector and Chief AI Officer at EHS, affirmed that AI is no longer just a supporting tool within the healthcare system, but has become an integral part of service design and decision-making. “The projects that Emirates Health Services is showcasing at this exhibition highlight the notable shift from fragmented solutions to an integrated smart system capable of prediction, early intervention, and delivering a tangible impact on care quality,” she explained. “This aligns with the UAE’s national directives to build a more efficient and sustainable health system.”

Within its focus on AI, EHS is showcasing advanced clinical solutions set to revolutionise diagnosis and early detection. A flagship project is ‘Derma AI’, which uses AI-powered computer vision to analyse images of skin lesions captured via mobile phones. It then generates a list of different diagnoses, prioritised by specific indicators, to help determine intervention priority. This accelerates access to required care and supports medical decision-making accuracy.

Also supporting the preventative approach is the ‘Smart Detection of Lung Cancer’ project, a proactive diagnostic screening tool that uses low-dose chest CT scans supported by high-precision AI algorithms to analyse images, detect subtle changes in lung tissue, and identify early disease indicators before symptoms appear. This speeds up diagnosis, supports clinical decisions, and improves care quality and health outcomes.

Dr. Amina Al Jasmi, Director of the Radiology Department at EHS, explained that this project highlights a significant leap in employing AI technologies in medical imaging that allows for elevating diagnostic quality and enhancing early detection capabilities. Relying on smart data analysis helps accelerate care pathways, increase the accuracy of clinical decisions, and improve treatment outcomes, she explained, noting that this, in turn, supports the transition towards a more effective and sustainable model of preventative medicine, which has a direct and positive impact on community health.

In the area of care safety and operational compliance, EHS is showcasing ‘MediVision’, an advanced platform that employs computer vision and smart glasses to enable the immediate monitoring of risks, tracking compliance with personal protective equipment (PPE), documenting incidents with time-stamped evidence, and analysing patient flow and wait times. It also monitors restricted areas like ICUs, transforming health inspections from a traditional process based on personal judgment into an objective, proactive, data-driven system that expedites corrective action, raises compliance levels, and ensures optimal application of patient safety and care quality standards.

Furthermore, Emirates Health Services is presenting the ‘Wareed AI Bot’, a practical 24/7 tool that empowers healthcare providers by streamlining daily workflows and providing access to clinical guidelines, training programmes, and hands-free immediate support. The smart assistant also supports clinical decision-making through the early detection of conditions and by generating evidence-based treatment recommendations, thereby raising performance efficiency and improving care outcomes.

On the community engagement front, EHS is introducing the ‘Smart Blood Donation APP’ as an advanced digital model designed to facilitate and sustain the donation process. The project uses proactive prediction technologies to alert donors to blood needs or upcoming donation campaign dates. It also features smart technologies to locate donors and secure timely donations, in addition to providing multiple communication channels, including the smart app, WhatsApp, and a voice assistant. Direct links between donors and blood banks support rapid emergency response and enhance the health system’s readiness.

To enhance patient experience at health facilities, the ‘Smart Concierge’ project was launched as an AI model designed to improve customer journey, acting as a unified point of contact to coordinate non-medical services and meet patient needs. This relieves the burden on nursing staff, allows health professionals to focus on clinical care, and streamlines procedures to reduce bureaucracy and raise operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, ‘Maitha - Nursing Workforce AI Agent’ was launched to serve as an advanced model for human resource management in healthcare. It runs a smart screening of candidates after preliminary interviews, analyses video assessments, and evaluates candidates’ competence using AI-supported conversational interviews. The project contributes to creating a highly prepared and flexible nursing staff capable of meeting the evolving needs of the healthcare system.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Sumaya Al Blooshi, Director of the Nursing Department at EHS, confirmed that the ‘Maitha’ project marks a transformative shift in recruiting and managing nursing talent by employing AI to accurately and objectively assess skills and competencies. She indicated that this approach helps create a better prepared and flexible nursing workforce, capable of keeping pace with the healthcare system’s rapidly evolving requirements and ensuring sustainable healthcare quality and patient safety.

The list of projects EHS is showcasing at the World Health Exhibition Dubai 2026 includes ‘Amal – AI Physician Assistant’, an advanced project designed to support virtual urgent care services. It conducts intelligent conversations to collect clinical information and generate accurate medical summaries for the patient before the doctor’s consultation. This method accelerates medical decision-making in critical moments and provides healthcare professionals with accurate and clinically relevant information, enhancing the efficiency and quality of care.

With participation at the exhibition, Emirates Health Services is reaffirming its commitment to employing AI as a tool to empower people, enhance prevention, improve quality of life, and build a future-ready healthcare system, capable of accurate prediction and timely response, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global centre for innovation in healthcare.