Abu Dhabi, UAE: Royal Development Holding, a premier UAE-based real estate developer and a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), has successfully sold out its AED 1 billion Rotana Residences – Al Reem Island project in Abu Dhabi, ahead of its official launch. The landmark development, comprising two iconic towers, underlines the rising demand for premium branded living in one of the capital’s most sought-after urban destinations and further strengthens the company’s presence in Abu Dhabi’s luxury residential market.

The project aligns with Royal Development Holding’s strategy to expand its branded residential portfolio, while also reflecting Al Reem Island’s continued evolution into a fully integrated urban destination, supported by a robust ecosystem of education, healthcare, retail, and commercial infrastructure. Developed in collaboration with Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, the project presents an exclusive residential experience that harmonises contemporary design, exceptional urban connectivity, and hospitality-inspired living within a purpose-built environment that epitomises sophistication and modern elegance.

Anchored by the concept “Two Lifestyles. One Brand.” Rotana Residences – Al Reem Island offers residents a choice between two complementary, thoughtfully curated living experiences, each reflecting the signature elegance and refined sophistication of a unified, iconic brand. While the Rotana Residences North Tower is designed around calmer, park-oriented living, emphasising wellness, green outlooks, and a sense of retreat, the Rotana Residences South Tower, embraces a more vibrant, urban lifestyle, allowing residents to choose the environment that best suits their needs without compromising on brand quality or location.

The development also comprises a curated collection of 439 residences across its two towers, including 197 apartments in North Tower and 242 apartments in South Tower. The offering ranges from studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to exclusive duplex penthouses, providing discerning buyers access to branded living across multiple entry points. Each residence is meticulously designed in line with Rotana’s brand ethos of delivering a traditional Arabic experience with a modern soul, translating the brand’s hospitality DNA into a contemporary residential setting.

Tariq Nazzal, CEO of Royal Development Holding, said: “Recording a full sell-out even before its official launch, Rotana Residences – Al Reem Island not only emphasises strong demand for premium branded developments but also the growing influence of this category on Abu Dhabi’s luxury residential market. This project reflects our deliberate strategy to create assets that combine long-term value with design excellence through collaboration with world-class partners such as Rotana. The response we are seeing further reinforces our commitment to expanding a portfolio that shapes the future of branded residential living and advances our vision to be a global leader in this segment.”

Located on Al Reem Island, Rotana Residences benefits from direct access to major road networks and is in close proximity to key destinations, including Al Fay Park, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This prime location positions the development at the centre of a fully integrated urban ecosystem, seamlessly connecting residents to education, healthcare, retail, and financial services.

Philip Barnes, Chief Executive Officer of Rotana, added: “Rotana Residences – Al Reem Island reflects our belief that quality living starts with people. Guided by our approach to residential living, we are shaping an experience centered on consistency and long-term value. Through our collaboration with Royal Development Holding, the project reflects the same operational discipline and standards we bring to our hotels, a focus that has translated into strong early demand and swift market uptake.”

Featuring a comprehensive range of lifestyle-focused amenities, including swimming pools, dedicated fitness facilities, children’s play areas, resident lounges, and thoughtfully curated outdoor social and recreational spaces, the development delivers a truly holistic living experience. Residents will also enjoy access to Rotana Discovery, the brand’s exclusive loyalty programme, offering privileged rewards and experiences across Rotana’s global portfolio of hotels, resorts, and dining destinations.

Construction of both towers is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with completion expected by Q4 2028. The project also targets a 1 Pearl sustainability rating, underpinning Royal Development Holding’s commitment to responsible development and long-term environmental performance.

About Royal Development Holding:

Royal Development Holding is a forward-looking real estate holding company headquartered in the UAE. As a subsidiary of IHC’s Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), Royal Development Holding builds upon the robust heritage, proven expertise, and global footprint of its subsidiary, Royal Development Company.

Through this solid foundation, Royal Development Holding integrates Royal Development Company’s legacy of managing more than 60 transformative projects across 15+ countries and AED 10.2 billion in sales into its own mandate to shape the future of real estate. Boasting a team of over 100 professionals from diverse international backgrounds, Royal Development Company provides end-to-end solutions covering Development Management; Hospitality Development & Strategy; Investment Property & Finance Management; and Sales, Marketing and CRM.

In addition to Royal Development Company, Royal Development Holding brings under its umbrella several other companies that expand its offering in the real estate industry, including Royal Architects Project Management (RAPM), Abu Dhabi Land, ESG Hospitality, Royal Dunes Real Estate Development, Royal Harbor and Royal Luxury Hotel Management.

With innovation, adaptability, and design excellence at its core, Royal Development Holding curate’s lifestyle-centric communities that go beyond construction to deliver value, well-being, and long-term impact, with a promise to evolve spaces and elevate lives. It redefines urban living across local and international markets, positioning itself as a trusted force in sustainable development and visionary growth.

About ESG Emirates Stallions Group:

ESG Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a diversified UAE group uniting more than 45 subsidiaries across Manpower and Accommodation, Real Estate, Design and Manufacturing, Landscaping, and Agriculture. With presence in more than 15 countries and a workforce of over 15,000 personnel, ESG delivers integrated, cross-industry solutions that support national development and global expansion. Founded in 2008, the Group has built a strong financial and operational foundation, with total assets of AED 4.32 billion as of 31 December 2025. Guided by its commitment to innovation, integration, and resilience, ESG continues to strengthen its capabilities and deliver sustainable value, reinforcing its contribution to the national economy and expanding its presence regionally and internationally.

About Rotana:

Rotana is one of the region’s leading hospitality companies, founded in Abu Dhabi in 1992. It manages a portfolio of over 120 properties in operation and under development across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye. Known for its commitment to quality and guest satisfaction, Rotana operates six distinct brands: Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts, Arjaan Hotel Apartments, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana.

As a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, Rotana is part of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program offering guests exclusive benefits at more than 950 hotels in 100 countries.

With its brand promise of ‘Treasured Time’, Rotana continues to expand its presence across key markets while delivering trusted hospitality experiences.

