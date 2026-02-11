Bank continues to strengthen its position as Egypt’s leading Islamic bank, earning 45 prestigious international awards, including 6 for Best Sustainable Islamic Bank

CEO and Managing Director: ADIB-Egypt continues to advance and evolve, delivering a genuine success story and a model of excellence in the Egyptian market

Cairo: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank-Egypt (ADIB-Egypt) announced record financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, driven by robust performance across all business lines and sustained operational growth.

The bank revealed its annual results on Monday, 9 February 2026, during its annual press conference, attended by CEO and Managing Director Mohamed Aly and members of the executive leadership team. Performance indicators showed strong year-on-year growth across key financial metrics.

Total assets increased by EGP 87 billion, rising 33% year-on-year to reach EGP 347 billion, compared to EGP 260.5 billion at the end of 2024.

Total customer financing and credit facilities grew by EGP 55 billion, up 53%, to record EGP 159 billion, compared to EGP 104.4 billion at the end of 2024. Customer deposits rose by EGP 78 billion, an increase of 39%, reaching EGP 278 billion, versus EGP 200 billion in December 2024.

Consolidated net profit after tax reached EGP 12.6 billion, compared to EGP 9.02 billion the previous year, marking an increase of EGP 3.6 billion, equivalent to 40%. The bank confirmed that these results were achieved without any exceptional or non-recurring gains, including foreign exchange differences or one-off transactions.

Profitability indicators also recorded solid growth. Total revenues reached EGP 23.6 billion, up EGP 5.6 billion or 31% year-on-year. Net income from funds amounted to EGP 20.2 billion, an increase of EGP 4.9 billion or 32% compared to the previous financial year.

Net fee and commission income rose to EGP 2.7 billion, up EGP 835 million or 44% year-on-year, reflecting continued client activity and strong investor confidence in the bank’s performance and strategy.

Operational efficiency metrics remained strong during 2025. Return on equity reached 44%, while the cost-to-income ratio improved to 17.2%. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 19.44%, underscoring the bank’s solid capital position.

Alongside its financial performance, ADIB-Egypt received 45 prestigious regional and international awards in 2025 from leading financial institutions and industry bodies. These recognitions reaffirmed its standing as Egypt’s best and biggest Islamic bank and reflected consistent execution and market leadership.

For the eighth consecutive year, the bank was named Best Islamic Bank in Egypt by Global Finance magazine. It also secured six international awards for sustainable Islamic banking. Expansion efforts continued through new services and branch network growth, with the bank’s footprint reaching 75 branches across Cairo and other governorates.

Commenting on the results,Mohamed Aly said: “We are proud of the steady progress we continue to achieve year after year. 2025 marked another milestone in the bank’s unique growth journey. Our performance indicators reflect disciplined execution, business expansion across all sectors, and a clear strategic direction. This is a genuine success story and a working model of excellence in the Egyptian market, particularly within Islamic banking.”