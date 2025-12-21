Doha: The Global Institute for Strategic Research (GISR), an interdisciplinary think tank at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), continues to advance its mission of shaping impactful policies through a series of strategic activities, including a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Diplomatic Institute and hosting prominent talks at the Doha Forum 2025.

The partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MoFA) Institute demonstrates GISR’s position as a vital intellectual partner and a bridge between research and policy, providing data-driven insights and impactful global policy from an Arab and regional perspective. The alliance will enhance the capacity of decision-makers across diplomacy, economics, and key areas of global importance, leveraging the combined expertise of both institutions to address emerging regional and international challenges.

Signed by Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Horr, Director of the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Mohamed Ali Chihi, Executive Director, GISR, the MoU builds on the broader cooperation signed earlier this year between the Institute and HBKU. Following this latest agreement, GISR and the Diplomatic Institute will hold joint programs and workshops, research, consultations, and diplomatic training in areas of mutual interest. By harnessing the complementary expertise of both institutions, it aims to translate advanced research into practical frameworks that address emerging geopolitical, economic, and governance challenges.

“We are proud to expand on the existing partnership between HBKU and the Diplomatic Institute,” stated Dr. Chihi. “This collaboration will bolster our wide-ranging research and advance our capacity to jointly develop informed contributions to ongoing efforts toward resolving some of the most pressing global challenges. Additionally, this understanding will improve the knowledge of diplomats, government, and leaders of tomorrow through tailored skill development programs.”

This MoU follows a period of heightened engagement by GISR, most notably through its active participation in the Doha Forum 2025. Aligning with the Forum’s 2025 theme ‘Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,’ GISR’s sessions brought together experts, policymakers, and senior leaders to address timely and critical themes, including governance reform, the future of multilateral cooperation, and sustainable natural resource management. Speaking during the ‘Justice in Action: Global & Regional Governance Strategies’ panel, Dr. Chihi highlighted that geopolitical shifts and technological disruptions are driving global divisions. He stressed that injustice threatens world peace and closing the gap between promises and progress requires fundamentally reimagining governance.

“By partnering with distinguished global entities such as the Washington-based Stimson Center to deliver such panels at Doha Forum, GISR helped elevate discourse on issues that define the international system today and the next decade,” noted Dr. Chihi. “This directly reflects the multidisciplinary engagement that the institute seeks to facilitate, advancing HBKU's role as a convener of serious, solutions-driven conversations.”

Together, the MoU and GISR’s recent participation at the Doha Forum underscore the Institute’s mission to bridge research, dialogue, and policy impact. By aligning HBKU’s academic excellence with MoFA’s diplomatic mandate, GISR demonstrates its capacity to deliver actionable insights and engaging talks, required to navigate a complex international landscape. It continues to elevate the role of homegrown expertise, supporting Qatar’s leadership in global discourse and mediation.

