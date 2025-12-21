Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has recorded strong traffic performance in November 2025, welcoming 782,481 passengers (PAX) - a 25.8% growth compared to November 2024. Aircraft movements (ACM) also rose significantly to 6,846, up 26.9% year-on-year, while cargo traffic reached 6,164 tons, reflecting a 2.0% increase over the same month last year.

Cumulatively, from January through November 2025, QAIA served 8,921,229 PAX, achieving a 10.3% rise versus the corresponding period in 2024. Meanwhile, ACM grew by 8.5% to 73,249, while cargo volumes totaled 64,237 tons, representing an 8.0% decline.

“Every milestone we reach at QAIA stands as a testament to the trust our passengers place in Jordan’s leading gateway. This continued rise in traffic reflects not only our strengthened standing in the region but also the dedication of our teams and partners who work tirelessly to deliver a seamless and welcoming journey that feels like home. With ongoing investments in our airport infrastructure and the growing commitment of airlines choosing to operate and expand at QAIA, we remain focused on elevating our travel experience and meeting the evolving needs of today’s passengers,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice.

In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2025, QAIA secured its second 4-Star Airport Rating in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, as well as the ‘ACI World-Amadeus Technology Innovation Award’.According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

