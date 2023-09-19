United Arab Emirates: AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announces a significant enhancement to its rapidly growing Middle East presence with the addition of two new Partners and Managing Directors, a Partner and seven additional specialist consultants.

The new team will serve clients across the region and bring particular experience in the growing, and increasingly strategically important, Saudi marketplace.

The newly arrived Partner & Managing Directors are:

Hassan Morsy – An expert in performance improvement trusted by numerous sovereign linked entities and corporate clients in the region to deliver projects spanning operations, strategy and financial improvement. Hasan’s clients include mining, utilities and energy companies as well as government agencies covering both those sectors and the critically important travel and tourism arena.

Bernhard Hartmann – A 25-year consulting veteran Bernhard has worked as a senior consultant across the globe in numerous emerging and high growth markets. His expertise lies in efficiency improvement and effective strategy implementation with particular focus on utilities, drilling and oil companies. Bernhard has extensive connections within KSA and acts as an advisor to Saudi Electric Company.

Hassan and Bernhard are joined at AlixPartners by a further eight new colleagues:

Shane Malone - Partner

Erik Cunha - Director

Arthur Ryabukhin - Senior Vice President

Ilya Rebrin - Senior Vice President

Ilies Kerbal – Vice President

Victor Cuadros - Vice President

Abdellah Safi - Vice President

Ibrahim Bakry - Consultant

Commenting on these exciting new hires Gabriel Chahine, Middle East Local Market Leader at AlixPartners, said, “We are delighted to welcome Hassan, Bernhard and all our new colleagues to AlixPartners. This is a significant step forward for our growing practice and with their reputation for high quality implementation the team is a fantastic fit as more and more clients across the region turn to us for support in achieving their ambitions”.

Rob Hornby, EMEA Head for AlixPartners added, “Today’s announcement is great news for AlixPartners but more importantly great news for our clients in the Middle East. Our new colleagues bring consulting expertise which reflects our own, industry expertise which further builds our sector presence, and deep experience of the vital KSA market where we continue to make significant inroads”.

